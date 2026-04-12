Review : Manosphere

Manosphere Review

Verdict : Full Bollocks

Every now and then I do a review that is not about a book. This time it is a film. Manosphere.

And right out of the gate, on the Brilliant to Bollocks-O-Meter, this one gets a full bollocks.

Not mixed. Not “some good, some bad.” Not “worth watching for balance.”

Just bollocks.

Why?

Because you can usually tell what a piece of work is doing by how it frames the argument.

There are people who are for something, and there are people who are simply against something.

This film is against men.

More specifically, it is against young men trying to work out who they are. It is against the messy, necessary questions men ask when they are trying to find their footing in a world that often gives them confusion instead of clarity. It is against any serious attempt to look underneath the surface and ask why so many men are angry, isolated, lost, or drifting.

That matters.

Because if you frame men as the problem from the start, you are not investigating anything. You are not trying to understand. You are prosecuting. You are telling the audience what to think before the film has even earned it.

And once you see that, the whole thing collapses.

Who is this not for?

If you are a man struggling with identity, this is not for you.

If you are trying to become a better man, this is not for you.

If you are raising boys and want insight into what they are facing, this is not for you.

If you are a woman who loves men, supports men, or is trying to raise sons into good, strong, decent men, this is not for you either.

Because you are not going to get anything useful here. You are not going to get wisdom. You are not going to get balance. You are not going to get anything that helps you understand the deeper causes of the problems we are seeing.

You are just going to get a film that has already made up its mind.

The real problem

What makes this worse is that there actually is an important conversation to be had here.

Men are struggling.

Young men are struggling.

A lot of them are trying to work out masculinity, purpose, discipline, belonging, fatherhood, strength, faith, responsibility, and identity with almost no good guidance. Those are serious issues. They deserve honesty. They deserve depth. They deserve something better than cheap framing and lazy contempt.

A film like this could have asked harder questions.

Why are so many young men looking for answers outside the mainstream?

Why do so many feel unheard?

Why is there such a hunger for direction, structure, and meaning?

Why are so many boys growing up confused about what it even means to be a good man?

But that would require curiosity. It would require the filmmakers to care more about truth than posture.

This film does not do that.

Final word

So no, I would not recommend Manosphere.

Not to men.

Not to fathers.

Not to mothers raising sons.

Not to anyone looking for insight.

Verdict : Full Bollocks. Don’t waste your time.

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