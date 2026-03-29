Prisoner of the Horned Helm (Death Dealer #1) by Frank Frazetta & James Silke — A “Brilliant to Bollocks-O-Meter” One-Minute Review

Back again. One minute. One book.

Today’s review: Prisoner of the Horned Helm by Frank Frazetta and James Silke (Death Dealer Book One).

Verdict: Bloody Brilliant — actually, Double Brilliant

This is old-school fantasy the way it’s supposed to be.

Big, strong protagonist. Damsel in distress. High-stakes danger. Dark edges. It’s got that fantasy-noir feel—hard, vivid, and unapologetically pulp in the best sense of the word.

What I loved

1) It’s pure classic fantasy energy

If you grew up on that era—raw heroism, menace, sword-and-sorcery grit—this hits the spot.

2) The writing and description are strong

The prose does its job: paint the scene, keep the pressure on, don’t waste time. The descriptions are sharp and visual (which tracks, because… Frazetta).

3) Nothing drags

Pacing is tight. No filler. No “let’s sit around and explain the theme.” It moves.

4) It’s hard to find for a reason

I’ve got all three, and they’re bloody hard to track down—but absolutely worth the effort if you’re a fan of the genre.

If you like this, you’ll likely like…

If you’re into classic fantasy—think David Gemmell and that whole era and ilk—anything in the orbit of the Death Dealer series is a safe bet. Same pulse. Same bite. Same no-nonsense storytelling.

Final word

Prisoner of the Horned Helm is a solid Double Brilliant.

If you want classic sword-and-sorcery done right, this is your book.

Cheers.

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