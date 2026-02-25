The Fog by Brooke Hardwick — A “Brilliant to Bollock” One-Minute Review (And Why It Landed Where It Did)

I’ve started rating books on a simple scale: Brilliant to Bollock. Quick gut-check first, then the reasons.

Today’s one-minute review is The Fog by Brooke Hardwick.

Verdict: Full BOLLOCK

Now, that doesn’t mean the book has no strengths. It does. And I want to be fair about them before I tell you why I wouldn’t recommend it.

What worked for me

1) The setting felt real.

The Ireland atmosphere comes through strongly. The author can build a place. There’s texture in it—enough that you can smell the damp air and feel the mood of the landscape.

2) The writing is solid.

On a sentence level, the prose is often good. Competent. In places, genuinely sharp.

3) The twist is well handled.

Was it predictable? Not really. And even if you sniff it out early, it’s still executed well enough to keep momentum.

4) Some Celtic-cultural detail was genuinely enjoyable.

Those touches added weight and flavor without feeling like a Wikipedia dump.

So why the brutal rating?

Why it got a full bollock

For me, this book falls into what I call a trope trap—the kind of story that starts caring more about making a point than making art.

Here’s the pattern I couldn’t unsee:

Nearly every male character is painted as some variation of a cliché: narcissistic, psychopathic, patriarchal villain.

Nearly every female character is framed as strong, smart, independent… and also a victim.

That combo collapses under its own logic.

If the women are all smart and capable, how does every single one of them end up positioned as helpless prey? Not occasionally. Not contextually. Across the board. It starts feeling less like story and more like message.

And once the reader feels the author’s hand pushing a “statement,” it stops being a novel and starts being a lecture wearing fiction’s clothes.

The bigger issue: message over character

The main problem isn’t that the book has commentary. Plenty of great novels do.

It’s that the commentary begins to replace character complexity.

Instead of messy people with competing motives, flaws, tenderness, contradictions—you get archetypes arranged to support a thesis. And for me, that’s the death of immersion.

Final word

If you want a moody Irish setting, decent prose, and a twist that lands, you’ll find moments to enjoy.

But if you’re looking for real characters—men and women who feel human, layered, surprising—this one (in my view) leans too hard on a familiar cultural script.

Verdict: Full Bollocks.

Recommendation: Don’t waste your time. Read someone else.

Cheers.