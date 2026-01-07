What Joe Nesbø Taught Me About Becoming a Better Writer (and Why You Should Start With The Redbreast)

Writers read. That’s not a cute saying — it’s the job.

I’m finishing a neo-noir novel called Till It’s Done, and my agent pushed me to do what good agents do: get outside my own head and study craft in the wild. So I went back to Joe Nesbø.

I’ve loved Nesbø for a long time, but this time the real privilege wasn’t just the story. It was watching the writer evolve — book to book — and seeing a protagonist come into focus in real time.

Book 1 to Book 3: You can literally watch the author level up

Nesbø’s first Harry Hole novel, The Bat, is set in Australia and deals with Indigenous people. As an Australian Aboriginal man, that hit differently for me. Not because it’s perfect, but because there’s an awareness there — a willingness to step into culture and tension with more care than you’d expect from a first entry.

Then you move to Cockroaches, set in Thailand, and you start to feel Harry coming forward. You can tell the author is learning his own character. The edges sharpen. The voice starts to settle.

But The Redbreast (his third Harry Hole novel) is where it truly clicks.

This is the moment where Harry Hole becomes Harry Hole — not a sketch, not a concept, not a “series detective,” but a fully dimensional human you can follow into the dark.

If you’ve ever wondered what it looks like when a writer finds the real frequency of a character, this is the sequence to study.

The Redbreast : a standalone that still deepens the series

Yes, these books can be read as standalones. But there’s a difference between “you won’t be lost” and “you’ll be invested.”

For me, the emotional connector locked into place in The Redbreast. The character felt real enough that the story stakes mattered more. That’s the thing some crime writers miss: it’s not just plot. It’s the bond.

And Nesbø? He’s exceptional at the twist and the turn. He can take you down one corridor, flip the lights, and you realize you’ve been walking into a trap for 60 pages.

If you like neo-noir police procedural, crime thriller, and “how did I not see that coming” turns — The Redbreast is a bloody good read.

Let’s talk about The Snowman (and why it didn’t work for me)

This one is a little complicated.

The Snowman is famous. The film is famous too — and it got panned because it did a poor job capturing what made the book work (at least in my opinion).

Here’s the kicker: I watched the movie first.

And that changed everything.

I liked the movie well enough, but when I went to the book afterward, the treatment of the character felt shallow to me, because my brain already had the “movie version” installed. The book couldn’t breathe in my imagination the way it needed to.

That’s not a knock on Nesbø as a writer. It’s a reminder that adaptations can mess with your internal connection to character. Once you’ve met a protagonist through someone else’s lens, it’s hard to meet them cleanly on the page.

If you’re new to Nesbø, here’s where I’d start

If you want the full arc, start at the beginning:

The Bat

Cockroaches

The Redbreast

But if you want a strong entry point that reads clean as a standalone and shows you what Nesbø does best?

Start with The Redbreast.

Then decide how far down the rabbit hole you want to go.

Why I’m sharing this (especially if you’re a writer)

Because reading early books from a great writer is one of the best forms of craft training there is.

You’re not just reading a finished product. You’re watching someone build the machine.

You see what strengthens. What drops away. What becomes signature. You see the moment the character “turns on.”

And if you’re writing your own neo-noir, thriller, crime, or procedural work — or you’re just a reader who loves that world — studying that progression is gold.

If you want more posts like this — writing, books, craft, mindset, and what I’m learning while finishing Till It’s Done— follow me here on Substack.

And if you’d rather keep up day-to-day, you can find me on social media:

@drjohnaking (Instagram, X, YouTube)

Cheerio,

Dr. John A. King