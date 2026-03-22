The Sanatorium by Sarah Pearse — A “Brilliant to Bollocks-O-Meter” One-Minute Review

Welcome back to the one-minute book review.

Today’s pick: The Sanatorium by Sarah Pearse.

Verdict: Brilliant. Worth a read.

If you like your thrillers with atmosphere, isolation, and a setting that feels like it’s watching you back—this one delivers.

What I liked

1) The setting is genuinely cool

This book knows exactly what it’s doing with place. The environment isn’t just background—it’s pressure. It tightens the story.

2) The descriptions work

Pearse can build a scene. The way she sets up the sanatorium, the way she describes the building and its feel—you can picture it. You can feel it. That matters in a thriller.

3) It leans into “gothic thriller” in the right way

It’s labeled a gothic thriller, and honestly, that’s the giveaway: moody, tense, and enclosed, with the kind of vibe where dread builds naturally. Not forced. Not theatrical. Just well executed.

4) The story structure holds

The character building works. The story threads stay connected. Nothing feels sloppy or dropped. It’s controlled.

5) It doesn’t slip into tropes

This is a big one for me. It stays focused on story and character rather than falling into lazy, predictable patterns.

6) Several layered twists

Not just a single “surprise.” Multiple turns—enough to keep it interesting without making it feel like the author is playing games.

Final word

The Sanatorium is bloody brilliant at what it sets out to be: an atmospheric, well-structured thriller with a strong sense of place and layered twists that make it worth your time.

Verdict: Read it.

Cheers.

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