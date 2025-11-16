Join the Launch List: Signed Copies, Real Conversations, First Look

G’day—quick update.

I’ve got two books with my agent, Gina, and they’re about to be shopped to publishers.

Memoir: Deal With It — likely retitled to Turning Shit Into Fertilizer: The Story So Far . It’s my story of childhood abuse, trafficking, and the long road of recovery.

Investigation: a deep dive into military sexual trauma and the corruption tied up in the DOD and VA—the whole mess that needs daylight.

I’ve started an online Launch List to bring you in close for the ride. If you join:

I’ll ship you a signed copy when the books release (details to follow).

You’ll get author chats and small-group Zooms where we talk process, writing, and what it really takes to get a book from manuscript to shelf.

You’ll hear news first—submissions, cover progress, timelines, and milestones.

I’d love you on the list.

Cheerio,

Dr. John A. King (Jungarrayi)

Dr. John A. King (Th.D.) Connect on Social @drjohnaking.