You Cannot Get Good Fruit From a Bad Tree

G’day. I’m Dr. John A. King. I was born in Australia and I am Warumungu. My skin name is Jungarrayi. I come from the red center of the country. That is where my story begins.

My heritage, like my linage is confusing. My first “recall” of what happened did not land until 2008. I was 45. Before that I had flashes, like old film frames, then one ordinary Thursday at 2:30 p.m. it all played like a movie I could not pause. For five to seven years the reel ran in my head. Sleep brought nightmares. Waking life brought triggers. I lost just about everything that makes a life feel steady.

I am a Christian. My faith kept me breathing, but belief alone did not rebuild my nervous system or my habits. I had to do the work. No fairy godmother. A Father who promised, “Get up each day and I will put one more tool in your hand.” So I got up.

The Cost of Recall

Recall for me meant panic in traffic, fear of elevators, and a body that did not feel safe anywhere. I could not work. I could not be the husband or father I wanted to be. Sharing my story in those early years cost days of recovery. I learned to be honest about my limits. Healing is not a performance.

The Work I Did

I mapped the mess. I listed my symptoms and stressors: depression, anxiety, paranoia, insomnia, sensory and social triggers. I drew a Venn diagram and hunted for the overlap. If I could change the 20 percent that touched everything else, I could move 80 percent of my life. Call it biohacking if you like. For me it was survival.

I changed food and sugar. I removed dyes and smells that spiked me. I changed music, clothing, and environments. I read two hundred books. I built routines that honored sleep, movement, faith, breath, sunlight, and community. I kept what worked and threw out what did not. I did this for years, not weeks.

“Your past will either define you or refine you.”

I chose to be refined.

Why Men Stay Silent

When I began to speak publicly, half the crowd who came forward were men. Many had never told anyone. Some were leaders with platforms. They felt they would lose their identity if they spoke. They were terrified of being seen as weak or broken.

Silence does not protect our families. It seeps into marriages and fathering. It turns inwards as shame or outwards as anger. We need spaces where men can speak the truth and not feel like they have handed in their man card.

Phoenix Collective: Build the Environment You Needed

Today I help run Phoenix Collective, a new community and app for practical trauma recovery. It is built on the simple belief that environment matters. We teach small, repeatable practices that stack over time. We talk about biohacking that serves the soul, not just the mirror. We talk about marriage that supports healing. We talk honestly about PTSD and complex trauma. We talk about faith. We talk about being a man without the mask.

We are inviting an initial group of 20 to help us shape the program before we open it to more people.

Join the Phoenix Collective : phoenixcollective.app

My site : drjohnaking.com

Concierge medical care (body, mind, and spirit together): Elite Care Concierge

Nonprofit: Give Them A Voice Foundation — part of my proceeds help fund care for survivors

(If you prefer, paste your actual links when you publish.)

What I Tell Men Starting Out

Tell the truth somewhere safe. Secrecy feeds shame. Do the next right thing. Not the perfect thing. The next right small thing. Build an environment that does not lie to you. Light, food, breath, movement, words. Choose refinement. You cannot get good fruit from a bad tree. Change the tree. Do not rush to help others to fix yourself. Get oxygen on your face first. Then serve.

A Word on Faith

My faith did not remove my trauma. It gave me a reason to get up and a way to love the people nearest to me while I healed. I believe in miracles, yet most of the healing I have seen looks like daily obedience, humble habits, and time.

Where I Am Now

It has taken 15 to 16 years to feel solid. I am married to Melissa, my true north. I still have limits. I still practice what I preach. I am not John 1.0 anymore. That man is gone. I am learning John 2.0. I like him. He shows up. He tells the truth. He builds.

If my story is hard to read, remember this: I am not sharing it to shock you. I am sharing it to make a path. If I can climb out, others can too.

If this is you

You are a man who has never said the words out loud.

You want to stop hurting the people you love.

You are ready to trade secrecy for strength.

Start here: write what happened, when you remember it, and how it touches your life today. Bring that page to a safe person. Then take one small action that honors your body, your mind, and your spirit before the day ends. Drink water. Step into sunlight. Breathe slowly for two minutes. Text a brother. Pray. Then do it again tomorrow.

“Change the tree, and the fruit will change.”

Call to Action

Join the first Phoenix Collective cohort and help us build the community we all needed.

Subscribe to this Substack for practical tools on trauma recovery, marriage, biohacking for the nervous system, and faith that holds in real life.

Share this post with someone who needs a path, not a pep talk.

About Dr. John A. King

Warumungu man. Husband to Melissa. Author of #DealWithIt. Founder of Phoenix Collective. Advocate for male survivors of sexual abuse and trafficking.