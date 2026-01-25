Dr. John A. King (Th.D.)

Susie Heidner
1d

Hi Dr. King,

I am interested. I’d love to have words to respond to men who tell me about the sad and sickening sexual abuse they have experienced.

I am a behavioral health registered nurse, very soon to be a psychiatric nurse practitioner. The canned curriculum is lacking, and I plan to learn SFBT, solution-focused brief therapy, as well as EMDR. Thank you for responding when I asked about that. I also attend a functional and integrated psychiatric fellowship.

I am interested in writing. Writing as explorative therapy? I may be overthinking this?

Susie Heidner
1d

You have the words where so many do not….

