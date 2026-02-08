G’day gents,

Quick reminder: Man Church is this Saturday (2/14) at 8:00am CST.

No fluff. No performance. Just truth and brotherhood.

This week’s topic: “Turn the other cheek” (and why most Christians get it wrong)

A lot of men hear that phrase and think it means be passive, be a doormat, or let people walk on you.

That’s not what Jesus was teaching.

This week I’m walking through Matthew 5:38–42 (ESV) —

turning the other cheek

going the extra mile

giving your tunic

…and showing what it actually looks like in the real world: nonviolent resistance — the ability to expose evil without becoming it.

Why this matters right now

When life gets hard, society and the church don’t need softer men. They need hard men with clean hands — men who’ve lived rough, learned the hard way, and can stand steady under heat without turning into what they hate.

If you’re dealing with disrespect, manipulation, injustice, or pressure, this one will land.

Join here: manchurch.online

Direct Zoom: drjohnaking.com/zoom

And if you know a man carrying anger, pressure, shame, or plain fatigue — forward this to him. One hour. No excuses.

See you Saturday,

Dr. John A. King

#drjohnaking #manchurch