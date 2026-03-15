Trauma Recovery Isn’t “Six and Done”

Content note: This post references human trafficking, childhood sexual abuse, and complex trauma. Please take care of yourself as you read. Pause, step away, or come back later if you need to.

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Camille McDaniel opens her podcast with a clear mission: helping Christian counselors build bold, sustainable practices with Christ at the center. In this episode, she framed January (National Human Trafficking Prevention Month) as more than awareness and prevention. She pushed the conversation toward what clinicians don’t always get to see up close: the long, grinding, sacred reality of healing after prolonged exploitation and abuse.

She asked me a simple question that carries a lot of weight:

What do clinicians sometimes underestimate about trauma recovery, especially when abuse is prolonged and perpetrated by people the survivor knows?

Here’s my answer, and what I hope it gives you.

1) The timeline is longer than most people want

If you haven’t lived it, you don’t fully know it, and that’s not a jab. It’s reality.

But one of the most common underestimations is how long recovery actually takes. Trauma recovery isn’t a “six session plan.” It’s not something you can casually touch once every two weeks and call it progress.

For some survivors, just getting into the room is a heroic act. If someone crosses a minefield of shame, fear, and self-protection to sit down and say, “Alright, game on. I’m going to tell you my story,” they’ve already climbed a mountain. That doesn’t mean the next mountain disappears.

It means the real work starts.

2) Trauma is systemic: body, soul, and spirit

In Christian language we already have the framework: body, soul, and spirit. But in practice, we can fragment people into specialties. A therapist handles the mind. A doctor handles the body. A pastor handles the spirit.

Trauma doesn’t respect those lanes.

Your gut health matters. Your cortisol matters. Your nervous system matters. Your sleep matters. Your breath matters. The body carries what the mouth can’t say yet.

And if you’re trying to help someone “think differently” without respecting the body they live in, you’re going to hit a wall. Often.

3) Many men don’t “remember” like you expect

Camille asked about something that surprises clinicians: why some men don’t present as trauma survivors until later.

For a lot of male survivors, recall hits between 35 and 45. Men compartmentalize. They lock it down. They function. They build lives. They perform. And then, one day, it comes together like a film reel, and the man realizes: “That was my childhood.”

It’s not always a midlife crisis. Sometimes it’s a midlife realignment.

And when that recall hits, it can look like “decompensation” from the outside. But from the inside, it can be the first honest psychological response the person has ever been allowed to have.

4) “Shoulder to shoulder” matters

Women often connect face to face. Men often connect shoulder to shoulder.

That matters in therapy, especially when the majority of therapists are women. This is not a critique. It’s just a difference clinicians can use as a tool.

A lot of men don’t need someone to sit across from them and pull words out of them like teeth. They need a guide who can walk beside them and coach them:

“Here’s what trauma does to your body.”

“Here’s why your gut and sleep are connected to your thoughts.”

“Here’s what’s happening when you spiral.”

“Here’s how we build guardrails.”

That coaching posture can be the difference between a man staying in the process or trying therapy once, deciding it wasn’t safe, and never coming back.

5) Faith can heal, and faith can harm, depending on how it’s used

Camille asked a question I wish more people would ask out loud:

What does faith look like when it helps trauma survivors, and what does it look like when it accidentally shuts them out or rushes them?

Here’s the blunt truth: I don’t believe the church, broadly speaking, has a strong theology of suffering or mental health.

You can’t cast “trauma” out like it’s a cartoon demon and pretend the nervous system will snap into place. There are spiritual realities, yes, but mindsets built over years don’t evaporate in one prayer meeting.

And we’ve done damage with shortcuts like:

“Forgive and forget.”

“All things work together for good, so move on.”

“Don’t confess negatively.”

“Just pray harder.”

Forgiveness matters. It protects the survivor from becoming infected with bitterness. But forgive and forget gets weaponized into silence.

Also, if you’re going to pray for someone’s freedom, don’t do it like a drive-by. If you’re not willing to walk with them when the darkness flares again, be careful about making promises you won’t keep.

A survivor doesn’t need to become a “testimonial clip” on someone else’s website. They need to become a living testament to the work of Christ in the real mess of life.

6) Anger at God isn’t disqualifying

Trauma survivors often feel angry at God. Many clinicians don’t know what to do with that, especially in Christian spaces.

Here’s what helped me: the Bible is full of people telling God the truth. Psalms is not sanitized. It starts with “Where are you?” and “Why have you forgotten me?” and it often ends with “Still, I trust you.”

God is secure. He can handle the honesty.

Sometimes the bravest spiritual act a survivor can do is say:

“This hurts. I don’t understand it. I’m still here.”

7) Why discipline, brotherhood, and purpose are non-negotiable for many men

Camille asked why I emphasize brotherhood, discipline, and purpose so heavily for male survivors.

Because discipline builds guardrails.

Make the bed: win once.

Gym: win twice.

Eat clean: win three times.

Some days that’s all a man can do. But it’s not nothing. It’s proof: I can do hard things. I can lead myself.

And brotherhood matters because some identity restoration has to happen among men, shoulder to shoulder, without performance, without posturing, without the mask.

Purpose matters because no man wants to live forever managing symptoms. He needs a mission bigger than his pain. Sometimes the first mission is simple: self-care. But it is still a mission.

8) For clinicians carrying heavy stories: don’t lose your own soul

I’ll say this as clearly as I can:

You are not the messiah.

Your client’s soul is not disposable.

Your soul isn’t either.

If you give advice your own life doesn’t follow, you’ll burn out and quietly resent your clients for asking you to do what you won’t do yourself.

Eat. Sleep. Move your body. Take lunch. Set boundaries. Let God be God and let yourself be human.

That’s not selfish. That’s stewardship.

Where to find me

If you want to connect, the best hub is drjohnaking.com. You’ll find links to my work, the upcoming book launch list, and ways to reach out.

You can also follow on Substack and socials: @drjohnaking.

If you’re a clinician who wants to talk shop, compare notes, or explore coaching and collaboration, reach out through the site. If I can help, I will. If I can’t, I’ll tell you.

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