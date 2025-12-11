Trauma Comes To Work Wearing Business Casual

Dr. John A. King (Th.D.) sat down with Logan Rivenes and talks Trauma Informed Leadership in the workplace and practice.

For a lot of leaders, that question feels academic. For me, it was survival.

At 45, I had full recall of being sexually abused and trafficked from the ages of four to sixteen. Overnight, my neat, driven, high-performing life exploded. I lost my business, my marriage, my kids, my community. I went from running companies to living in a one-bedroom apartment with concrete block bookcases and a mattress on the floor.

Back at “college student” level. At 45.

I didn’t have the luxury of treating trauma as an idea. I had to figure out how to live with it, or I wasn’t going to live at all.

That’s the background I brought into my conversation with Logan on Pulse by HR Bench, where we talked about trauma in the workplace, HR, and what it actually looks like to build a trauma-aware culture that still cares about performance.

This post is my side of that conversation, written for you—especially if you lead people, work in HR, or are the one everyone else leans on.

Trauma Isn’t Just Something That Happened To You

Most people think of trauma as an event in the past.

“It happened when I was a kid.”

“It happened in that deployment.”

“It happened during the divorce.”

The problem is, trauma doesn’t stay in the past. It lives in your nervous system. It lives in your body. It walks into the office with you in business casual and sits quietly in the 10:00 a.m. meeting.

I learned that in a very un-clinical way.

I was in a hotel to speak at a big event. Good day. Flight was fine. Feeling strong. Kitchen had just closed, so I grabbed the classic late-night “athlete’s meal”: a Snickers bar, some Cheetos, and a Diet Coke.

Twenty minutes later, I was leaning over the balcony of this old 70s-style atrium hotel, overwhelmed with suicidal thoughts.

Same hotel. Same day. Same guy.

The only thing that changed in that twenty minutes was what I’d put into my body.

That was the start of a long, often ugly journey into understanding that trauma isn’t just psychological. It’s physiological. And the stuff in your environment—food, light, sound, routine—can either calm your system or pour petrol on the fire.

That’s where the idea of my “trauma toolbox” came from.

The Trauma Toolbox: 1% Changes That Add Up

When you’re dealing with trauma, you don’t need slogans. You need tools.

A toolbox is what you grab when you’re heading down the back yard to fix something. You don’t take every tool you own. You take what you know you’ll need to get the job done.

My trauma toolbox is the same. It’s a set of simple, practical things I can reach for when anxiety spikes, memories flare up, or I feel myself sliding into that dark, familiar place.

Here are a few of the basics:

Diet. I cut out sugar, most processed junk, and especially red and orange food dyes. The change in my mood and stability was dramatic.

Breakfast. High fat, high protein, low carb. For a lot of people, that alone significantly reduces anxiety and depression symptoms.

Movement. I love the gym, but it doesn’t have to be fancy. Ten minutes of walking. Ten air squats every hour. Just get blood moving.

Sunlight. 10–15 minutes of actual daylight does more for your brain than half the gadgets in the biohacking world.

Grounding. Yes, I have become a tree hugger. I’m a six-foot, 230-pound bodybuilder who likes to stand barefoot on the grass and hug trees. Laugh if you like—but it works. Getting your bare feet on the ground, or using a grounding mat at your desk, helps your body reset its internal clock and nervous system.

Cold. Don’t want to spend thousands on a cold plunge? Fine. Turn the shower to cold for 30–60 seconds and let it hit your head and chest. It’s rough. It also helps with sleep and stress.

None of these are magic bullets. They’re 1% changes.

But if you make one small 1% change each week, by the end of the year you’ve shifted 40–50% of your life.

We live in a “microwave” culture—especially here in Texas, mate. Everyone wants transformation in 30 seconds or less. Trauma recovery doesn’t work like that. Performance doesn’t work like that either.

Small, consistent, boring changes are what move the needle.

Bringing the Toolbox to Work

So what does all this have to do with HR and leadership?

Everything.

Because the people turning up to your stand-ups, Zoom calls, and performance reviews are carrying this stuff in their bodies. Some know it. Most don’t.

If you lead people, here are a few simple, “toolbox” style tactics you can encourage:

Stand up every hour. Set a timer. Do 10 air squats, walk to the kitchen, stretch. It’s the equivalent of a small workout by the end of the day.

Normalize sunlight breaks. Tell your team you expect them to get outside for five minutes. No phone. Just light, fresh air, and breathing.

Create tech-free eating. Encourage people to eat lunch without a screen. It lets the nervous system downshift.

Have grounding options. Even a simple grounding mat under a desk can help someone who is wired and anxious stay regulated during long days.

None of that is complicated. Most of it is free.

But the real shift isn’t the tactic. It’s the culture that says:

“We want you healthy, not just productive.”

Because here’s the thing: health and performance are not enemies. A regulated, supported human being will always outperform a burnt-out one over the long haul.

The Second Question: How Trauma-Aware Cultures Start

Most organizations look for policies. Trauma-aware cultures start with habits.

One of the most powerful habits I’ve seen is what I call “asking the second question.”

You notice one of your people is off. Their shirt’s untucked. They’re scruffier than normal. Their energy is flat. They used to be sharp; now they’re just… there.

You say,

“Hey, how you going?”

“I’m good.”

That’s where most leaders stop.

A trauma-aware leader risks going further:

“Hey, how are you really going?”

And then you leave space. You look them in the eye. You let the silence sit for a moment. You signal with your body and your calendar that you’re prepared to lose fifteen or twenty minutes of “productivity” to pay attention to the human being in front of you.

Some people will shrug it off. Some will be dying for someone to ask that second question so they can finally exhale.

You’re not their therapist. You’re not there to pry. But you are there to be human. Sometimes just being seen is enough to stop someone from sliding further down the slope.

Culture is built out of those small, repeated choices.

Grace, Boundaries, and the Three-Minute Conversation

Let’s talk about performance, because I’m not advocating for a soft, sloppy, anything-goes workplace.

I like high standards. I like getting things done. I’ve also worked with “Gordon Gekko” types, and I know I don’t ever want to be that man again.

One of my personal rules is: “Make big things out of small things—early.”

If someone on my team is late to our Zoom call four out of five times, I don’t stew about it silently. I wait until everyone’s gone, then say something like:

“Hey, I’ve noticed you’re a few minutes late most calls. For me, that’s not okay. Can we talk about what’s going on?”

Two things usually happen:

Sometimes they are just being slack. That needs addressing. Often, there’s a perfectly human reason.

Maybe they’re stuck in school drop-off traffic every morning and they’re sprinting from the car to the laptop. Maybe they’re caring for a sick parent.

Now we’re not guessing. Now we can renegotiate.

“Let’s move our start time from 9:00 to 9:10 so you’re not coming in panicked and late every day.”

We go from resentment to relationship, from “they’re always bloody late” to “we solved that together.”

That’s a trauma-aware, performance-driven culture:

Truthful and clear.

Willing to have uncomfortable conversations.

Full of grace, but not allergic to boundaries.

Walking With People Through Their Worst Seasons

There are certain events that smash a human being:

Death of a spouse or child

Divorce

Serious illness

Job loss

Moving countries

You don’t go through those and bounce back in two weeks with a motivational poster and a yoga class.

Productivity can drop to 20–30%. Focus goes. Sleep is broken. Everything hurts.

If you’re a leader, you have to decide: What kind of investor am I?

If someone’s been with you for 10–15 years, you’ve already poured time, training, and trust into them. Are you willing to walk with them for 3–6 months at reduced capacity—so that on the other side, you get another 10–15 years of committed, loyal contribution?

Or do you cut them loose because the next two quarters might look messy?

That’s not a “policy” question. That’s a culture question. It’s also a moral one.

You can be commercially smart and still be human.

Who Cares For The Caregivers?

There’s one group I worry about a lot when we talk about trauma in the workplace:

HR and people leaders.

Most people I meet in HR didn’t grow up dreaming of enforcing policies. They got into it because they actually care about humans.

Then real life hits them in the face:

Layoffs and restructures

Performance management conversations that end in tears

Hearing the details of domestic violence, addiction, or burnout

Knowing that certain decisions will lead to people losing homes, marriages, or visas

If you’ve got any empathy at all, that takes a toll.

You can harden up. You can get cynical. You can start seeing people as headcount and risk instead of humans. Or you can be crushed under the emotional load and quietly fall apart.

We talk a lot about “supporting employees,” and we should. But if you’re serious about building a trauma-aware culture, you also have to ask:

Who is caring for the carers?

Who’s looking after HR? Who’s checking in on the leaders who always “hold the room”? Who’s giving them permission to say, “Today wrecked me,” and to actually step back and recover?

If HR is the human-facing front of the organization, then their health is a strategic issue.

Take care of them, and they’ll help you build a culture where people can carry less and contribute more. Neglect them, and they’ll burn out—or turn into those “dogs with sticks” everyone fears.

Where Do We Start?

If you’re still reading, you don’t need a grand theory. You need a starting point.

So here’s my challenge to you this week:

Pick one 1% change for yourself. Better breakfast.

Five minutes barefoot in the yard.

Ten air squats every hour.

A cold shower to close out the day. Ask the second question—once.

Notice one person who seems off. Ask how they’re going. Then ask again and give them room to answer. Check on a caregiver.

If you’re in HR or leadership, that might mean checking in on yourself. If you’re not, it might mean asking your HR partner how they are doing after a hard week.

Trauma isn’t going away. Life isn’t going to get magically easier. But we can get stronger, more grounded, and more honest with each other.

That’s how we build workplaces where people don’t just survive, they grow.

And if you want a structured way to start doing that work, that’s exactly why I built The MindFire Challenge—a practical, short, punchy reset around trauma, purpose, mission, and values. I created it for people like you.

Because overcoming a victim mentality wasn’t optional for me. It was the only way to live.

Cheers,

Dr. John A. King (Th.D.) Lets connect on Social @drjohnaking.