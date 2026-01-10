Dr. John A. King (Th.D.)

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

This Saturday. Manchurch. 8AM CST: “Stop Asking Jesus Into Your Heart.”

Dr. John A. King (Th.D.)'s avatar
Dr. John A. King (Th.D.)
Jan 10, 2026

Men,

This Saturday at 8:00 AM CST, Man Church is live.

Sermon title: Stop Asking Jesus Into Your Heart.
Byline: How to know for sure you are saved.

If you’ve ever wondered, “Am I actually saved… or am I just repeating church lines?”—this one is for you. No fluff. No games. Straight Bible and straight talk.

When: Saturday, Jan 10 • 8AM CST
Where: www.manchurch.online

or live on substack MannaLife and Dr. John A. King (Th.D.)

Bring a mate with you. Forward this email, text the link, or call him out and tell him to show up.

See you Saturday,
Dr. John A. King

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. John A. King · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture