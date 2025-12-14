Poem: The Promise
I thought it was going to be forever.
It wasn’t.
When I got sick - the recall of 14 years of childhood sexual abuse will knock you on your arse - she decided she hadn’t signed up for that. Hadn’t signed up for my nightmares, my night sweats, my fear and anxiety.
Not much I could do about that; I was fighting for survival.
What did it for me was constantly being told I was never good enough.
Could never get better.
Would be better off “removing yourself permanently.”
I had to accept that what The Promise meant to me and meant to her were never the same things.
The Promise
I, ____, take you, ____,
for my lawful (husband/
wife),
to have
and to hold,
from this day
forward,
for better,
for worse,
for richer,
for poorer, in sickness and in health,
until
death do us part.
— Dr John A. King
