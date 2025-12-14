I thought it was going to be forever.

It wasn’t.

When I got sick - the recall of 14 years of childhood sexual abuse will knock you on your arse - she decided she hadn’t signed up for that. Hadn’t signed up for my nightmares, my night sweats, my fear and anxiety.

Not much I could do about that; I was fighting for survival.

What did it for me was constantly being told I was never good enough.

Could never get better.

Would be better off “removing yourself permanently.”

I had to accept that what The Promise meant to me and meant to her were never the same things.

The Promise

I, ____, take you, ____,

for my lawful (husband/ wife ),

to have and to hold ,

from this day forward ,

for better, for worse ,

for richer, for poorer ,

in sickness and in health,

until death do us part.

— Dr John A. King

