G’day, it’s John.

Round two before our live convo on Thursday, November 20. Last time we covered spotting triggers and grounding fast. Today is about not taking the bait—and what to do when someone dangles it anyway.

“They’ll bring the chaos. You bring your peace.”

Pick your win: “My goal is a calm dinner and one meaningful conversation.”

Name your no-go’s: Politics, parenting critiques, your career—whatever spikes you.

Choose one reset: Four slow breaths, five-senses scan, or a short walk.

Draft one redirect: “Not going there today. Tell me about your new project.”