The Holiday Peace Plan: Don’t Take the Bait (Invite)
Let me help you !
G’day, it’s John.
Round two before our live convo on Thursday, November 20. Last time we covered spotting triggers and grounding fast. Today is about not taking the bait—and what to do when someone dangles it anyway.
“They’ll bring the chaos. You bring your peace.”
Join us for a pre-Game strategy night!
Your Pre-Game: A 5-Minute Peace Plan
Pick your win: “My goal is a calm dinner and one meaningful conversation.”
Name your no-go’s: Politics, parenting critiques, your career—whatever spikes you.
Choose one reset: Four slow breaths, five-senses scan, or a short walk.
Draft one redirect: “Not going there today. Tell me about your new project.”
Set a time boundary: Arrive late, leave early, or both. Put it on the clock.
Don’t Take the Bait: The 3-Beat Rule
Notice the hook (tone shifts, “innocent” digs, loaded questions).
Name it quietly to yourself: “That’s bait.”
Navigate it with one of these:
Deflect: “Not today. How’s the new pup?”
Delay: “Happy to chat another time.”
Decline: “I’m not discussing that.” (Period. No footnotes.)
Boundary Scripts for Common Triggers
Politics: “I’m off politics today. What’s something you’re grateful for this week?”
Parenting/Career critique: “I’m proud of how I’m handling it. Let’s keep this light.”
Food/Body comments: “I don’t discuss food or bodies. Pass the potatoes, please.”
Alcohol pressure: “I’m good with water. Save the good stuff for you.”
Micro-Resets You Can Do in Plain Sight
Utensil Pause: Put the fork down, exhale for four, inhale for four.
Anchor Feet: Feel both feet on the floor; press toes into shoes for ten seconds.
Label + Let Go: “Heat in chest. Tight jaw.” Don’t narrate—just note and release.
Water & Walk: “Grabbing a refill.” Reset your breath on the way.
If It Escalates
One redirect. One boundary. One exit. After that, step outside or head home.
Use a pre-agreed signal with your ally (spouse/friend): a touch to the watch = time to rotate or leave.
Short, clean goodbye: “Great to see you. I’m heading out. Happy Thanksgiving.”
Post-Game: 3 Questions in the Car
What triggered me?
What kept me steady?
What’s my one tweak for next time?
Bring This With You
A sense of humor, self-awareness, and maybe a backup dessert. We’ll make sure the only thing getting roasted is the turkey.
Join me live on November 20 for “Dealing With It — Before the Turkey Hits the Table.” Drop your top holiday scenario in the comments, and I’ll workshop it in the session.
I'll be there! :-)
I’m thankful for the good advice. These will work in almost any situation. Gonna put them into practice ASAP