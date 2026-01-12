Poem: The First Time We Met.
I remember it clearly.
It’s like she had always been there, just waiting for me, I just wasn’t ready.
I had a weight I needed to shed.
I did. She’s my wonderful.
The First Time We Met.
The first time we met, I was slowly sipping the morning blues away one cup at a time to the slow rhythm of the waves and the lush tones of Satchmo.
“Ive been waiting for you,: she said, standing there with complete certainty and that infuriatingly knowing smile I would come to love.
“I’m sorry, but do I….” was all I ever said again.
She took my hand and said, “Come dance with me.”
Moments later, as the moon rose, I asked, “What took you so long?”
She cupped my face and said
“Baby, I had to wait till you wanted to smile again.”
Good to see you back at it!
Now that is truly beautiful.. when two hearts and two souls know each other ... as if they always have ... your a lucky man Dr King