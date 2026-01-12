I remember it clearly.

It’s like she had always been there, just waiting for me, I just wasn’t ready.

I had a weight I needed to shed.

I did. She’s my wonderful.

The First Time We Met.

The first time we met, I was slowly sipping the morning blues away one cup at a time to the slow rhythm of the waves and the lush tones of Satchmo.

“Ive been waiting for you,: she said, standing there with complete certainty and that infuriatingly knowing smile I would come to love.

“I’m sorry, but do I….” was all I ever said again.

She took my hand and said, “Come dance with me.”

Moments later, as the moon rose, I asked, “What took you so long?”

She cupped my face and said

“Baby, I had to wait till you wanted to smile again.”

