Her smile still gets me, more so than anything else, more so than it ever did.

She has got one of those smiles that is a full commitment, it’s a whole body thing.

And I love it so. Melissa King

That Smile

She was still a little flushed, scattered, from the slow start to their day, muddling around the kitchen, drinking coffee, making toast and talking about the glue of their daily life.

He sat lost, mesmerized by the way her hips brought the white wildflowers to life on his favorite orange sundress.

“….we could go to the farmers market, I need to get more peppers…’

There were many reasons he loved her, she was sexy, smart, funny,

“…and then I thought we could go to the gym and maybe….”

but there was one above them all,

the reason every day he faced it and fought it.

“HEELLOO….are you listening to me?”

She said as she faced him, hands on hips,

with that playful pout

and there it was

…that smile.

—Dr John A. King

lets connect on Substack Dr. John A. King (Th.D.) and on Social @drjohnaking.