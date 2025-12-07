Is this the life you would have planned for yourself?

Probably not.

Is it the life you would wish upon someone else ?

Probably not.

But it is the life you have.

So love it!

Cherish it!

Live each day with purpose and passion.

Play in puddles, don’t try and drown yourself.

Swimming in Puddles

you may not have been

born with a sunny

disposition, but that

doesn’t mean you have to

spend your life swimming

in puddles.

