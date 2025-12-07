Poem: Swimming In Puddles
Is this the life you would have planned for yourself?
Probably not.
Is it the life you would wish upon someone else ?
Probably not.
But it is the life you have.
So love it!
Cherish it!
Live each day with purpose and passion.
Play in puddles, don’t try and drown yourself.
Swimming in Puddles
you may not have been
born with a sunny
disposition, but that
doesn’t mean you have to
spend your life swimming
in puddles.
Dr. John A. King
www.drjohnaking.com
