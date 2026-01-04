Poem: She Waits
I remember I had gone for a business trip, a weekend, she said it was an eternity.
She meet me at the front door, smiling, thumped me in the chest, cried and I had to make all sorts of promises she knew I couldn’t keep. It was perfect.
There is nothing that makes a man feel quite like a man, than the feeling that somewhere is someone waiting for him, wanting him, calling him home.
She Waits
eyes squeezed shut against the morning
i lie perfectly still
wearing your old sweater
burying my face in your pillow
convincing myself
that when I roll over you will be
there,
that you never left
here,
that our sheets are warm and damp not cold and frigid.
i miss you
come home
wake me slowly
with
a kiss
coffee
and promise me you’ll never go again
i love you - you bastard.
— Dr John A. King
"...the feeling that somewhere is someone waiting...wanting...calling him home": the poignant longing Providentially placed deep inside every human heart.