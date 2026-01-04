I remember I had gone for a business trip, a weekend, she said it was an eternity.

She meet me at the front door, smiling, thumped me in the chest, cried and I had to make all sorts of promises she knew I couldn’t keep. It was perfect.

There is nothing that makes a man feel quite like a man, than the feeling that somewhere is someone waiting for him, wanting him, calling him home.

She Waits

eyes squeezed shut against the morning

i lie perfectly still

wearing your old sweater

burying my face in your pillow

convincing myself

that when I roll over you will be

there,

that you never left

here,

that our sheets are warm and damp not cold and frigid.

i miss you

come home

wake me slowly

with

a kiss

coffee

and promise me you’ll never go again

i love you - you bastard.

— Dr John A. King

