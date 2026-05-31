Review: The Wager — David Grann

David Grann is the bloke who wrote Killers of the Flower Moon, which was bloody brilliant. But this review is about The Wager.

This is a cracking book.

It does take a while to get moving. There is a lot of setup, maybe the first 80–100 pages, but to be fair, you need it. Grann is not just telling a story. He is building a world, laying the history, and showing you exactly how these men ended up where they did.

And once it turns, it really turns.

Shipwreck. Survival. Mutiny. British naval history. Men pushed past the edge of hunger, fear, duty, and sanity.

At its heart, The Wager is a study of the human condition under extreme stress. It has shades of Lord of the Flies, except this actually happened, which makes it even more unsettling.

If you enjoy nautical history, British history, survival stories, or books that examine what people become when all the rules fall away, this one is absolutely worth your time.

The Wager by David Grann.

Three-quarter brilliant.

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