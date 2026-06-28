Review: The Match — Harlan Coben
Verdict : Brilliant.
Get the book here: https://amzn.to/4w7EfRo
*Amazon affiliate link. I may earn from qualifying purchases.
A beach read.
And I do not mean that as an insult.
I’m an author. If people read my books on holiday, leave them scattered across the country stained with beer and tears, that would be a very good day at the office.
The Match is fast, sharp, and genuinely entertaining. About 300 pages, quick to get through, and built on a premise that feels fresh rather than formulaic.
I like Harlan Coben’s standalone novels far more than some of his series work. The Win books are not for me. That bloke strikes me as a pompous ass. But Coben himself? I’ll keep reading him, because the man knows how to tell a story.
There is craft in this book. Pacing. Hooks. Momentum. The sort of storytelling worth studying if you write thrillers.
The Match is exactly what a good beach read should be: smart, propulsive, and hard to put down.
Worth your time.
The Match by Harlan Coben.
Brilliant.
#TheMatch #HarlanCoben #BookReview #ThrillerBooks #BeachRead #MysteryThriller #WritersRead #drjohnaking #johnkingauthor