Review: The Hittite — Ben Bova

Verdict : Full bollocks.

Someone told me I only ever review books I like.

That’s because if I don’t like a book, I usually stop reading the bloody thing.

Ben Bova’s The Hittite was one of those.

I like Bova as a science fiction writer, but this one was a craft problem for me. The editor should have done a better job.

I only need to be told so many times that the main character’s wife has disappeared, his children have disappeared, and he needs to find them. I’m holding the book in my hand. I haven’t forgotten the entire plot in fifteen pages.

Tell me once because it matters. After that, show me. Build the desperation. Build the urgency. Don’t keep reminding me of the same fact like I wandered off halfway through the chapter.

It became repetitive. Then boring. Then I stopped caring.

So, The Hittite by Ben Bova?

Full bollocks.

Wouldn’t recommend it.

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