Review: Telling Tennant’s Story by Dean Ashenden

Verdict : Brilliant

This one landed a bit closer to home for me.

Dean Ashenden’s Telling Tennant’s Story is about my people. I’m a Warumungu man, and whenever a book steps anywhere near Indigenous Australia, I come to it with my guard up. Too often the story gets flattened, patronised, politicised, or turned into some performance where everybody already knows who the heroes and villains are supposed to be.

This book does something better than that.

It asks questions.

That is one of the things I respected most about it. Ashenden is not writing as someone trying to score points. He is writing as someone who came to these questions honestly. He had seen things, lived around things, absorbed things, then later had to go back and ask himself whether what he had been told actually matched what was real.

That makes a difference on the page.

This is not one of those books that comes at you screaming that all white men are evil and the whole thing can be reduced to a slogan. It is also not one of those books that brushes everything aside and acts like Indigenous struggle is exaggerated or imagined. It sits in a harder space than that. It looks at the struggle, the silences, the contradictions, and the stories that were told and not told.

And it does it in a way that feels genuine.

Because if you are going to write about Indigenous people, especially in Australia, you had better come with some humility and some willingness to examine what you got wrong. This book has that. It is not a “poor me” book. It is not a whinge. It is not self-righteous theatre. It is a book that tries to step through some difficult territory without pretending the answers are simple.

I appreciated that.

Now, depending on who you are, this book may touch you differently.

If you know nothing about Indigenous Australians, you may have to work a bit. You may have to sit with some things. You may have to do some learning as you go. For some readers, that might make it land at about half-brilliant at first, simply because it asks more of you than a casual read.

But it is worth it.

And in terms of writing style, honesty, and what the book is trying to communicate, I’d still put it firmly in the brilliant category.

That is the strength of it. It opens a door without turning into a lecture. It brings a European perspective to the subject, but not in a patronising way. It is a whitefella looking back and saying, bloody hell, maybe I did not understand what I was seeing. Maybe the rhetoric did not match the reality. Maybe there is more to this story than we have been willing to admit.

That is a far more useful starting point than most books ever manage.

So yes, Telling Tennant’s Story gets a brilliant from me.

If you know little or nothing about Indigenous Australia and want something that will make you think without beating you over the head, this is worth your time. If you want a book that asks real questions instead of shouting slogans, this is worth your time. And if you want to understand a little more about the struggle without being dragged through the usual patronising nonsense, this is worth your time.

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