Review: Macbeth — Jo Nesbø

Verdict : Three-quarter bollock.

I love Jo Nesbø as a writer. Let’s get that out of the way first.

But Macbeth did absolutely nothing for me.

The idea is solid: take Shakespeare’s Macbeth and rework it into a grim, noirish crime novel. That should have been right up my alley. The problem is, I don’t think Nesbø reimagined it enough. He rewrote Macbeth when, for me, he needed to retell it.

This is a 450-page book, and it takes well over 100 pages before it really starts moving. For that first stretch, I felt like I was stuck in a modern-language version of the old Shakespearean plot, complete with the same names and structure, rather than being pulled into a fresh story that stood on its own.

If I’m going to revisit Shakespeare, I want it re-envisioned. Think Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet. It stayed true to the bones of the story, but it became something new, vivid, and cinematic in its own right.

That’s what I wanted here.

I wanted Macbeth in a noir world, not a book that required me to already care about Macbeth before I could care about this version of it.

Now, Nesbø is brilliant. Who the hell am I to say otherwise?

A reader. That’s who.

And as a reader, this one didn’t work for me.

If you’re willing to spend the first chunk of the book waiting for it to catch fire, you may find the payoff worthwhile. I didn’t.

Macbeth by Jo Nesbø.

Three-quarter bollock.

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