Review: L.A. Confidential — James Ellroy

Verdict : Half brilliant.

An oldie, and definitely a goodie.

L.A. Confidential is a big old book. A gazillion pages of corruption, vice, ambition, and bad men doing bad things in 1950s Los Angeles.

It is very genre-heavy. Full noir. And within that genre, it is one of the best.

That said, this is one of the very few times I preferred the movie over the book.

Ellroy was a pioneer, and you can feel that. But noir has kept evolving. Stories like True Detective and other modern crime fiction have added layers of nuance and texture that make L.A. Confidential feel a little more foundational than fresh.

Still, I really enjoyed it.

If you love noir, you’ll love this book.

If you’re interested in writing noir, you should absolutely read it, or at the very least watch the movie, because the film is bloody brilliant.

L.A. Confidential by James Ellroy.

Half brilliant.

#LAConfidential #JamesEllroy #BookReview #NoirFiction #CrimeFiction #WritersRead #MovieVsBook #drjohnaking #johnkingauthor