Review: Feather Men by Ranulph Fiennes

Verdict : Full Brilliant

All right, war book buffs, here’s one for you.

Feather Men is one of those books that feels like a find. Bloody hard to get hold of. I had to get this copy out of England for a ridiculous amount of money, which already tells you something. It is not the sort of book sitting in neat little stacks at your local shop waiting for you.

And on the Brilliant to Bollocks-O-Meter, this gets a full brilliant.

What makes it work is not just the premise, though the premise is strong enough. This is one of those “not a true story, but also somehow a true story” books. It trades in that delicious grey zone, drawing on the world of the SAS and the shadowy network of people who look after them, protect them, and operate in the margins around them.

That alone is enough to pull you in.

But what I really loved was the writing.

This book works as a spy novel, a war novel, and a novel about camaraderie. It understands loyalty, both the stated kind and the unstated kind. It understands the danger of crossing lines, and the strange moral territory men enter when duty, loyalty, violence, and brotherhood start bleeding into one another.

And it handles all of that without making a song and dance about itself.

The descriptive writing is very strong, but it never feels overcooked. That is harder to pull off than people think. A lot of books in this lane either get too dry and procedural or too overblown and theatrical. Feather Men threads that line well. It gives you enough texture to feel the world, but it never stops the story dead to admire its own prose.

That matters.

Because at the end of the day, this is just a really solid story.

If you love war stories, it’s here.

If you love spy fiction, it’s here.

If you love action, it’s here.

If you love twisty-turny plots with loyalty, danger, and men operating under pressure, it’s got all of that too.

So yes, full brilliant from me.

The only warning is this: it is hard to find. If you can get yourself a copy, do it. If not, borrow somebody else’s.

Not mine.

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