Review : Country Dark by Chris Offutt

Country Dark by Chris Offutt

G’day.

Country Dark by Chris Offutt.

Hard name for me to say, apparently. Offot, Offutt, Off-it. Whatever. Chris wrote it. Country Dark.

Right-o.

First up, most importantly, where would I place Country Dark on the Brilliant to Bollocks Meter?

Straight up brilliant.

Get the book here: https://amzn.to/4w7EfRo

*Amazon affiliate link. I may earn from qualifying purchases.

This one is dark. Noir. Country noir. Prohibition. Running alcohol. Criminals. Hard people doing hard things.

And right in the middle of all that, you’ve got this criminal with disabled kids.

One of them has a massive melon. And I don’t mean that disrespectfully. That is part of the story. You’ve got this man doing criminal things, living in a criminal world, and at the same time he has a whole bunch of kids at home who need him.

So yes, it is noir.

Yes, it is dark.

Yes, it sits right inside the trope.

But underneath all of that, it is a story about a father’s love for his kids and what he is prepared to do for them.

That is what got me.

You do not get a heap of information about why the kids are disabled. I think it is three out of the five kids, but I might be remembering that wrong. And I am not going to ruin it for you, because spoilers are from the devil.

But I will say this.

Take a chance on Country Dark.

It is absolutely worth it.

I read the thing from whoa to go. Couldn’t put it down. Just kept turning pages.

That is always the test for me.

Not whether it is literary enough.

Not whether some critic gets all misty-eyed over sentence structure.

Did I keep reading?

Yes.

Did I want to know what happened next?

Yes.

Did it stay with me after I put it down?

Yes.

So, on the one-minute review, Brilliant to Bollocks Meter:

Brilliant.

Country Dark by Chris Offutt.

Get yourself one.

Buy yourself some books.

#drjohnaking #johnkingauthor #bookreview #CountryDark #ChrisOffutt #countrynoir #ruralnoir #southernnoir #crimefiction #noirfiction #darkfiction #bookreviewer #amreading #readmorebooks #fictionreview #brillianttobollocksometer