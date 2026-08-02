Review : A Pipe Hitter’s Guide to Red Dots and Optics on Handguns by Nicholas Orr

A Pipe Hitter’s Guide to Red Dots and Optics on Handguns by Nicholas Orr

G’day.

This little beauty.

A Pipe Hitter’s Guide to Red Dots and Optics on Handguns by Nicholas Orr.

Right-o.

On the one-minute book review, Brilliant to Bollocks Meter, where does it land?

Solid brilliant.

Probably double brilliant.

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Here’s why.

The guy is not a wanker.

That matters.

It is a little book, but it does exactly what it is supposed to do.

You know how you meet these fellas who know everything, apparently, but the second they start explaining it, you feel like you need three degrees, a decoder ring, and a weekend course just to understand the first sentence?

That is usually a dead giveaway.

I figured out a long time ago that if someone cannot explain a complex subject in a simple manner to someone who does not have a background in whatever it is, then the person doing the explanation probably knows bugger all about it.

This fella knows what he is talking about.

And you know how I know?

Because by the end of the book, I was not made to feel small.

I had the information I needed to make a financial decision about what sort of optic I wanted to put on my pistol.

And I could sit down with my brother and my cousin, who are total gun nuts, and actually have a conversation about it.

That is a win.

Before reading this, I knew I wanted to understand red dots and optics better, but I did not want some bloke flexing his superior knowledge at me for 200 pages.

I wanted someone to explain the bloody thing.

That is what this book does.

It gives you the information you need.

There is technical stuff in here, but it is not overwhelming. It does not bury you. It does not try to make you feel stupid. It just walks you through what matters, why it matters, and what you need to think about before spending your money.

And that is why books like this are useful.

You do not buy a book like this so the author can dance around the subject and then leave you thinking, “Well, he didn’t actually bloody tell me what to do.”

That is not why we buy books like this.

You and I buy books like this because we want to know what to bloody do.

And Nicholas Orr does that.

He does not just say, “Buy this, here is my affiliate link.”

He explains it.

He gives you the reasoning.

He gives you the pros and cons.

He gives you enough understanding to make a decision without feeling like you have been talked down to by some tactical Elvis.

And yes, I am still not entirely convinced Nicholas Orr is his real name.

His name is probably George.

Or Eric.

Or Elvis.

But whatever his name is, Nicholas I’m-Not-A-Wanker Orr has written a very useful little book.

If you are thinking about putting an optic on a pistol, or you already have one and want to understand what you are doing, this is absolutely worth reading.

A Pipe Hitter’s Guide to Red Dots and Optics on Handguns.

Nicholas Orr.

Straight up brilliant.

Cheers.

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