My brother died this morning. For my people—the Warumungu—loss isn’t an exception. It’s the pattern. On National Indigenous Peoples Day, I’m asking for something simple: hold space, and start a conversation.

🖤💛❤️

I lost my brother this morning.

One murdered. One locked up. Now my last brother—gone.

Some call it bad luck. For my people—the Warumungu (what Europeans call Indigenous Australians)—this is our normal. I’m sixty-two, one of the oldest men left in my tribe. An elder.

What the numbers feel like

In the Northern Territory, about 9 in 10 kids in detention are Aboriginal, and nearly 9 in 10 adults in prison are Aboriginal. We’re called the world’s oldest living culture—over 45,000 years—yet today we are one of the most visibly dying. When our old people die, our stories die. Our songs die. Our law dies.

Policy and its shadow

For decades, policies tried to “breed the Black out.” By the third generation, many of our children were born blonde-haired and blue- or brown-eyed. I was one of them—too white to be Black, too Black to be white. Amongst us, those taken are the Stolen Generations. The grief isn’t just historical; it’s present tense.

Why this day matters

Maybe today isn’t about celebration for you. Maybe it’s about holding space—taking a moment to consider cultures like ancient rainforests: once gone, they don’t come back. Our people, songs, and stories carry answers—about the land, community, healing, and how to live together.

A simple ask

Start a conversation. Ask a question. Listen to an Elder. Read a story. Share this post with someone who’s never met an Indigenous person. Small things, done with respect, can keep songs alive.

🖤💛❤️

Thank you for holding space today.

