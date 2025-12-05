Meeting John 2.0: When Recall Rewired My Life

Catalina Magee said something as we sat down on the Open Up Podcast that stuck with me.

She said, in essence, “Parts of your story are hard to hear, but they’re necessary—for the people still in the dark who need to know healing is possible.”

That’s why I keep telling this story. Not because I enjoy it. Not because it’s “content.” But because there are men and women who are still stuck where I was, who need to know that where they are is not where they have to stay.

I never prayed, “Why me?”

I never got that answer anyway.

The only prayer that ever felt honest coming out of my mouth was this:

“Turn this to good. Somehow. Don’t let it be wasted. Don’t let it be for nothing.”

That’s been the backbone of my healing: not an explanation, but a direction. Not answers, but a request that all of it—the violence, the betrayal, the years of pretending—would somehow be turned around and used for good.

And here’s the wild thing: it has been.

Not neatly. Not quickly. Not in a straight line. But unmistakably.

John 1.0 vs John 2.0

On Catalina’s podcast, I talked about something my internal “marketing department” calls John-a-gedden—the moment everything in my brain flipped.

I went from John 1.0 to John 2.0 almost overnight.

John 1.0 was the guy a lot of people applaud:

Goal-driven

Performance-obsessed

Always proving himself

Always grinding, never landing

On the outside, that guy can look successful, disciplined, admirable. On the inside, he’s often running from something. I was.

Then recall hit.

Everything I’d buried as a kid about what was done to me came roaring back. Full-color. Full-sensory. Not hints. Not impressions. Recall.

And that sort of thing doesn’t just “give you a bad week.” It rewires your brain.

My speech fell apart. I developed a chronic stutter. I lost my marriage. I lost my business. I lost my church community. It was like someone had gone into the control room of my life and just started flipping off switches at random.

From the outside, it looked like I’d fallen apart. From the inside, it felt like I was meeting a stranger who lived inside my own skin.

Getting to Know the New Guy

That stranger became John 2.0.

John 2.0 doesn’t care about climbing the corporate ladder. He doesn’t care if you think he’s impressive.

He wants to smoke cigars under a tree.

He wants to write poetry.

He wants to sit with people who are bleeding on the inside and say, “Yeah. Me too. Let’s figure this out together.”

That might sound romantic or artsy, but it wasn’t a vibe shift. It was a survival shift.

Trauma and recall change your brain.

We talk a lot about “getting back to normal,” but here’s the honest truth: after certain things happen to you, there is no going back. There is only going through and discovering who you are now, on the other side of what you’ve survived.

I had to spend years getting to know this new version of me.

Slower.

Less impressed with titles.

More interested in truth than in appearances.

Quieter in some ways, louder in others.

If you’re in that place—where you don’t quite recognize yourself anymore—you’re not crazy. You’re not broken beyond repair. You’re just not 1.0 anymore.

Healing Without “Why Me?”

People assume that if you’ve been through trauma, you must have asked, “Why me?” a thousand times.

I didn’t.

Maybe that’s strange. Maybe it was shock. Maybe I instinctively knew there wasn’t going to be a satisfying answer to that question.

“Why me?” always felt like a dead end.

“What now?” felt like a doorway.

So my prayer was simple and stubborn:

“Turn this for good. Don’t let it be wasted.”

Good didn’t mean easy. It didn’t mean I suddenly “liked” my story. It certainly didn’t mean what happened to me was okay.

What it meant was this: my pain was not going to have the last word.

That’s what Catalina and I talked about on the Open Up Podcast:

The reality of trauma.

The way recall can ambush you years later.

The cost of rebuilding your life from wreckage.

And the strange gift of discovering that there is a version of you on the other side you actually like.

Because here’s the truth I never expected to say out loud:

I like John 2.0. I never really liked John 1.0.

John 1.0 was always hustling to earn a seat at the table.

John 2.0 is content to sit under a tree, write, listen, and help other people heal.

I wouldn’t have chosen the road that got me here. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. But I am grateful for who I’ve become in the process. That’s a hard sentence to type, but it’s true.

For the Ones Still in the Dark

If you’re reading this and you’re still in the dark—still carrying secrets, still afraid that if you tell the truth your whole life will blow up—I want you to hear this:

You are not weak for struggling.

You are not crazy for how your brain and body react.

You are not stuck with the first version of yourself forever.

Your brain can change.

Your life can change.

You can change.

Healing won’t turn you back into who you were before. It will introduce you to who you are now.

And I pray, sincerely, that you come to like that person.

Not because of what was done to you, but because of what you choose to do with it.

This reflection comes out of my conversation with Catalina Magee on The Open Up Podcast.

If this resonated with you, I’d encourage you to:

Watch or listen to the full episode with Catalina.

Share this with someone who feels like their whole life got scrambled by trauma.

Leave a comment and tell me where you are in your own “1.0 to 2.0” journey.

Your story is hard to hear, maybe.

But it’s also necessary.

And it can still be turned for good.