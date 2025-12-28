Dr. John A. King (Th.D.)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susie Heidner's avatar
Susie Heidner
18h

Did EMDR offer lasting benefits? Was it worth it? I am thinking of becoming trained…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. John A. King (Th.D.)
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Dr. John A. King · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture