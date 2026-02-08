Women communicate face to face - men, shoulder to shoulder.

I remember this trip like yesterday. Life was a shit show. Recall of what happened to me as a kid was kicking my butt. I was about to be divorced. Lose my kids. I was a total lock in. A mate dragged me away. We sat in the mountains. I talked, he listened, we cried.

I loved him for it - still do.

Man Spaces

The Jameson bottle glistened whole

mockingly

in its perch.

“Bloody bottle” he said

“Tiger bloody Woods” I responded

We laughed till we were out of breath

hearts warmed

tears frozen

arses stuck to the tailgate

not moving

not wanting to break what the aspen had connected.

Hungrily we had shoved its emerald throat full of the truths and lies

of dreams chased

and loves lost.

Cigars smoked

we rose

stubbing shut the moment in the snow

silently securing our dark places

the man spaces.

by Dr John A. King

