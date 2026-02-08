Poem: Man Spaces
Women communicate face to face - men, shoulder to shoulder.
I remember this trip like yesterday. Life was a shit show. Recall of what happened to me as a kid was kicking my butt. I was about to be divorced. Lose my kids. I was a total lock in. A mate dragged me away. We sat in the mountains. I talked, he listened, we cried.
I loved him for it - still do.
Man Spaces
The Jameson bottle glistened whole
mockingly
in its perch.
“Bloody bottle” he said
“Tiger bloody Woods” I responded
We laughed till we were out of breath
hearts warmed
tears frozen
arses stuck to the tailgate
not moving
not wanting to break what the aspen had connected.
Hungrily we had shoved its emerald throat full of the truths and lies
of dreams chased
and loves lost.
Cigars smoked
we rose
stubbing shut the moment in the snow
silently securing our dark places
the man spaces.
by Dr John A. King
If this poem landed, hit Restack so someone else finds it.
Lets connect Dr. John A. King (Th.D.) and on Social @drjohnaking.
=====
This Tuesday at 7:00pm (Jan 10) I’m dropping a new Growth Ready episode with Steve Mellor — and it’s called “It’s Free, But It’s Gonna Cost You.” We go straight into what it really takes to rebuild a man from the inside out: SISU (relentless resilience), cutting through the white-noise life, “John 1.0 vs John 2.0,” and the daily cost of staying steady. Watch for it Tuesday night.
Wonderful
Always enjoy your poetry, Dr. King. The darkness, the sparks of humor, the light flashing through at unexpected moments.
Bloody brilliant!