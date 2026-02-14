Man Church – Don’t Be Pusillanimous

Biblical masculinity is not insipid. Christian is not a synonym for doormat. Biblical masculinity is meekness—strength under control.

Here’s another way of saying it: biblical masculinity is dangerous—men with a capacity for righteous anger who choose to find another way. If you mess with what matters, he can flip tables and get things sorted out.

What “pusillanimous” means

“Pusillanimous” means lacking courage—cowardly, destitute of manly or courageous strength and firmness of mind. That’s what “don’t be a pussy” really means.

We’ve taken our definition of manhood from social media and cultural norms. If you allow someone else to define your world for you, they will always make it too small. If you take your definition of manhood from the world—or from preachers who don’t know the Word, preaching a soft gospel—and not from Christ, then you’re in danger of living a small, weakened, fragile life.

And I’m not talking about a license to be a dick. I’m talking about being true to yourself: knowing who you are, what you believe, and what values and principles are immovable and non-negotiable for you—living life from the inside out.

The men Jesus built with

When Jesus built His team, He built it with diverse characters: fishermen, a carpenter, Simon the Zealot, Matthew the collaborator, Judas the accountant, and James the Lesser—an absolute nobody.

Jesus had three years to model and teach hard men character and restraint—compassion and grace alongside sacrificial passion and determination. So in Matthew 5 He gives everyday-life examples.

A toolbox for strength under control

Matthew 5:38—“an eye for an eye.” That wasn’t revenge culture. It was equity. It reduced escalation so the powerful couldn’t harm the lesser with impunity.

Then Jesus moves into three examples.

Turn the other cheek (Matthew 5:39). A slap on the right cheek is a backhand—public insult and degradation. Jesus is saying: you can face humiliation without retaliation. Hold your ground. Occupy your space. Epicurus said any person capable of angering you becomes your master. A good man is a very dangerous man who has the capacity for harm and aggression, but under control.

Tunic and cloak (Matthew 5:40). In Roman-occupied Judea, the poor were vulnerable to petty lawsuits. The tunic is the shirt off your back; the cloak is your blanket. Jesus says: give the cloak too—flip the narrative, expose exploitation, make injustice undeniable. Creative nonviolence, not enabling abuse.

Go the extra mile (Matthew 5:41). A soldier could legally force one mile. Two miles put him at risk under his own law. Jesus says: take back the initiative. Don’t cower—be smart. When someone tries to bully you into compliance, respond calm, unhurried, and make them explain themselves. Document it clearly.

If you don’t win by becoming a monster, win by exposing it. Sovereignty, not submission.

It’s hard, and they failed

Weeks later Peter “turns the other cheek” by cutting off a guard’s ear. Fail. The disciples argue for status. Fail. Peter denies Jesus and everybody runs. Fail.

So I’m not saying it’s easy. I’m saying these are tenets we can live by as Christian men—and it takes a lifetime: “He who began a good work in you will bring it to completion” (Philippians 1:6). Unfortunately, throat-punching a moron isn’t a fruit of the Spirit.

One takeaway

Strength under control looks like this: hold your ground, stay clean, and expose injustice without becoming a monster.

