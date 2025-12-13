Man Church - 5 People God Commands You Not to Help (and nobody preaches about this)

If I told you God commands us not to help certain kinds of people, would you believe it?

PAUSE.

We’re constantly told Christians must help everyone, say yes to every request, never refuse anyone in need.

But when you actually read the Bible carefully, you discover something surprising:

God does not approve of every kind of help.

In fact, there are certain types of people that when you help them, you’re not “being loving.” You’re stepping into disobedience, and sometimes even putting your own life or your spiritual walk at risk.

The format for this morning: I’m going to give you a few things to think about, then we’ll open it up for discussion.

1st Big Thought

Sometimes when you help someone, it is actually enabling them. And that can put you in disobedience and even in danger.

There’s help that strengthens.

And there’s “help” that sponsors sin, feeds irresponsibility, or shields someone from consequences God is using to wake them up.

2nd Big Thought

Not all people are good people for you.

Some people are not safe. Some people are not honest. Some people are not humble. Some people don’t want change, they want comfort. Some people don’t want peace, they want attention.

And if you keep stepping in, you don’t become the hero. You become the system they use to stay the same.

3rd Big Thought

There is a difference between Help and Enable.

Sometimes what we call “help” is actually:

sponsoring sin

feeding irresponsibility

shielding someone from the consequences God is using to confront them

Before we go further, let’s address a couple objections I’ve heard since I posted this Man Church topic.

Objection #1: “We’re commanded to love everyone.”

Correct. We are commanded to love. But the title of this talk is not “people you should not love.”

It’s people you should not help.

People misread and misjudge statements to validate a point of view. Often to justify weakness over strength.

Here’s the verse people quote:

John 13:34 (ESV)

“A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another.”

That scripture does not say you should come to the aid of everybody, or interact with everybody, or rescue everybody from the consequences of their behavior.

It says: love one another as He loved us. And as you’ll see, the Lord does not “love” us by enabling our sin, rescuing our pride, or rewarding our manipulation.

Objection #2: “We’re supposed to agape each other.”

Yes. Agape is real. But people butcher what it means.

Agape is self-giving, committed, purposeful goodwill. It is choosing another person’s good, even when it costs you.

Agape does not mean being a pushover, a doormat, or a sucker.

Sometimes turning your back on someone, or leaving them to their own devices, is the greatest and most selfless act you can do. Not because you hate them. Because you refuse to help them destroy themselves and drag you with them.

The Five People

Person 1: Do Not Help the Manipulator

Proverbs 12:22 (ESV)

“Lying lips are an abomination to the Lord: but they that deal truly are his delight.”

Lying is deceit, falsehood, feigned words, vanity, wrongfulness. Scripture doesn’t treat lies like a personality quirk. God calls it an abomination.

God does not look at lies with pity. He looks at them with disgust.

And when you support someone who lives in deception, maybe even without realizing it, you are not helping. You are sponsoring their sin.

This is often what we call the manipulator.

Manipulation is not “just how they are.” It’s not emotional neediness. It is sin.

And the mistake many Christians make is thinking loving someone means saying yes to everything, that we’re obligated to fix everyone’s problems.

But Jesus did not do that.

Luke 12:13–14 (ESV)

“Someone in the crowd said to him, ‘Teacher, tell my brother to divide the inheritance with me.’ But he said to him, ‘Man, who made me a judge or arbitrator over you?’”

Jesus refused to get involved. He did not allow people to place Him in roles that were not His. He knew exactly when to help and when to say, “That’s not mine to handle.”

So hear this plainly:

If someone only remembers you when they need something…

If they back you into a corner with guilt: “If you were a real Christian, you’d do this for me”…

If they punish you for boundaries…

That is not a cry for help. That is manipulation.

Helping a manipulator doesn’t set anyone free. It strengthens their control over you.

Sometimes the most biblical response is not to extend your hand, but to cut off access.

Love is not saying yes to blackmail.

Love is saying, “I’m here for you, but I will not play your game.”

Person 2: Do Not Help the Lazy (Who Refuses to Move)

2 Thessalonians 3:10–11 (ESV)

“If anyone is not willing to work, let him not eat. For we hear that some among you walk in idleness, not busy at work, but busybodies.”

I am not talking about someone going through a hard time. Someone unemployed and trying. Someone rebuilding after a hit. That person deserves help, encouragement, prayer, and support.

I’m talking about the one who never takes a step, yet wants life to move forward by itself.

Always asking for prayer, never bending their own knees.

Always asking for help, never lifting a finger to help themselves.

Pay attention to the wording: not willing to work. That difference is massive.

Some people suffer because of what they can’t change. Illness. Disability. Unexpected collapse.

Others suffer because they choose not to make an effort.

And what happens?

You step in. You fix it. They feel relief.

You think, “Now they’ll change.”

But they don’t.

Next week they’re back. You help again. And again.

Then one day you realize: they’re not trapped in hardship. They’re comfortable in the dependency you built.

Paul calls them “busybodies.”

They can spend six hours on social media, but can’t mow lawns.

They can sit around and complain, but won’t do anything about it.

So if you’re carrying someone who refuses to walk, stop helping. Not to abandon them, but to let God do what you’ve been preventing.

Sometimes the fall you keep rescuing them from is the push God wants to use to wake them up.

Person 3: Do Not Help the Repeat Fool

Proverbs 26:11 (ESV)

“Like a dog that returns to his vomit is a fool who repeats his folly.”

This one drains your patience because unlike the lazy, they seem like they want help.

They listen.

They nod.

They agree.

Sometimes they cry.

“This time will be different.”

And you believe it.

Then a week later it’s the same mistake. Same empty promises.

You pray. You counsel. You send Bible verses, sermons, devotionals.

And what changes?

Nothing.

Because they don’t want transformation. They want relief. They want you to become their spiritual nursing home, where they can rest between one fall and the next without choosing change.

Some people leave a terrible relationship only to enter another just like it.

They get out of debt and go right back to spending.

They ask for prayer over a sin, but change nothing in their routine.

They don’t want deliverance. They want you to be their handout, not their hand up.

And Scripture gets even clearer:

Proverbs 23:9 (ESV)

“Do not speak in the hearing of a fool, for he will despise the good sense of your words.”

Your time is valuable. Your energy is limited.

While you’re trying to save someone who doesn’t want to be saved, someone else near you actually wants transformation and you’re missing them.

Person 4: Do Not Help the Proud

James 4:6 (ESV)

“God opposes the proud but gives grace to the humble.”

If the fool wears you out by repetition, the proud wears you out by resistance.

You show them Scripture, they argue.

You give advice, they roll their eyes.

You warn them, they say, “I know what I’m doing.”

Sometimes they even come asking for help, but only on their terms.

They want a solution without admitting they were wrong.

Healing without confession.

Change without humility.

Look at that word: opposes. It means resists.

If God is not helping someone because they refuse to humble themselves, who are you to try?

Some people only learn when they lose.

Jesus told the rich young ruler the truth, offered the way, invited him to follow. The man understood, but chose pride and status. And Jesus did not chase him down and soften it.

Person 5: Do Not Help the Quarrelsome

Proverbs 19:19 (ESV)

“A man of great wrath will pay the penalty, for if you deliver him, you will only have to do it again.”

Wrath. Rage. Bottled anger. Constant displeasure.

I’m not talking about someone who defends truth firmly.

I’m talking about the person who creates conflict wherever they go:

They fight at work.

Argue in traffic.

Stir trouble in the family.

Cause division in the church.

They’re never wrong, always the victim.

And you, with your Christian heart, try to be the peacemaker. You defend them, take their side, argue on their behalf, thinking you’re being righteous.

Sometimes you need to let that boat sink by itself.

They don’t want peace. They want attention.

If you put out the fire he started today, get ready to put out another tomorrow.

If you keep rescuing him, you stop being a peacemaker and become an accomplice.

Sometimes the discipline he needs doesn’t come in the form of a hug. It comes in the form of consequence.

So it is not a lack of love to step aside and let the quarrelsome person feel the weight of their choices.

Recap: The Five People

So who are the five types of people Scripture warns you not to help?

The manipulator: doesn’t ask for help, controls. The lazy: doesn’t want change, wants comfort. The repeat fool: repeats the cycle and uses you for relief. The proud: wants a solution without admitting fault. The quarrelsome: stirs conflict everywhere and drags you into it.

Now let’s end where the objections started:

John 13:34 (ESV)

“Love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another.”

Love one another as He loved you.

And I don’t know about you, but anytime I’ve been manipulative, lazy, foolish, proud, or quarrelsome, God did not “help” me by enabling it. He confronted it. He corrected it. He broke my pride when I wouldn’t bend on my own.

“If I stop helping… am I sinning?”

Here’s the answer: it depends.

If you’re helping someone who truly wants change, keep going. Scripture commands us to carry one another’s burdens.

But if you are sustaining sin, feeding irresponsibility, or protecting someone God is trying to confront, that is not love. That is disobedience.

Sometimes the most loving thing you can do is stop being the rescue rope God never handed you in the first place.

Discussion Questions (for Man Church)

Which of the five shows up most often in your life right now?

Where have you confused “help” with “enable”?

What boundary do you need to set this week that you’ve been afraid to set?

How do you love someone without getting pulled into their sin or chaos?