Live with Dr. John A. King (Th.D.)
A recording from Dr. John A. King (Th.D.)'s live video
Dec 08, 2025
Dr John A. King: Biohacking Trauma
Biohacking trauma means finding the 20% inputs that move 80% of your life: food, sleep, light, movement, sound, environment, and boundaries. Practical, test-and-learn protocols to calm your nervous system, restore clarity, and live steady.Biohacking trauma means finding the 20% inputs that move 80% of your life: food, sleep, light, movement, sound, environment, and boundaries. Practical, test-and-learn protocols to calm your nervous system, restore clarity, and live steady.
