Live with Dr. John A. King (Th.D.)

Dr John A. King: Biohacking Trauma

Biohacking trauma means finding the 20% inputs that move 80% of your life: food, sleep, light, movement, sound, environment, and boundaries. Practical, test-and-learn protocols to calm your nervous system, restore clarity, and live steady.

Biohacking trauma means finding the 20% inputs that move 80% of your life: food, sleep, light, movement, sound, environment, and boundaries. Practical, test-and-learn protocols to calm your nervous system, restore clarity, and live steady.