I Spent 15 Years (and $300,000) Learning This So You Don’t Have To

When people tell me healing “just takes time,” I get what they mean.

But I also know what that sentence hides.

Because for a lot of people, the real cost isn’t just time. It’s money, relationships, sleep, health, identity… and years of your life that you don’t get back.

For me, recovery took 15 years and roughly $300,000.

Not because I was lazy.

Not because I didn’t want it enough.

Not because I wasn’t trying.

It’s because most people are left to figure it out alone—trial and error, wrong turns, expensive detours, and a system that often treats symptoms while your nervous system keeps running the show.

And here’s what I’ve learned after doing it the hard way:

That window doesn’t have to be 10–15 years.

Not if you can get the right framework earlier.

Not if someone hands you the map.

Not if you’re in a community that actually understands what you’re carrying.

That’s why we built The Phoenix Collective.

We took what I learned across those 15 years—what worked, what didn’t, what cost too much, what took too long—and we condensed it into a path people can actually follow.

A path where you can:

Work through self-paced exercises that target the real drivers of dysregulation and stuck patterns

Get support through group coaching (and if you need it, individual coaching )

Stop “white-knuckling” your recovery and start building a repeatable performance mindset

Do it inside a culture that respects boundaries and creates real safety

And yes—this matters:

In my Aboriginal culture, we have men’s business and women’s business. There are conversations that should happen in the right room, with the right people.

So we honor that.

Melissa meets with the ladies weekly to talk about what needs to be talked about—openly, honestly, without performing. And we do the same in the men’s space.

Because recovery isn’t just information. It’s identity, safety, belonging, and learning how to live in your body again.

Free Masterclass: Trauma Recovery + Performance Mindset

If you’re sick of coping…

If you’ve been “fine” for years but you’re not okay…

If you’re tired of paying for detours…

This is your next step.

