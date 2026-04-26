Hondo by Louis L’Amour — A “Brilliant to Bollocks-O-Meter” Review (Full Brilliant, Full Send)

Rating: Full Brilliant

I love this book. And I’m going to tell you why.

First, it’s old school. It knows exactly what it is, and it doesn’t apologise for it. There’s a reason L’Amour wrote around 200 novels. There’s a reason his books have sold hundreds of millions. He understood something modern writers sometimes forget: keep it moving, make it vivid, and tell the story clean.

A note for writers: don’t get trapped in your genre

If you write fantasy, go read history.

If you write nonfiction, go read thrillers.

If you write literary, go read pulp.

You don’t learn craft by staying in your own little lane. You learn it by reading widely—character, voice, description, pacing, tension—all of it.

And Hondo is, frankly, candy for the mind.

What it is (and why that’s the point)

Let’s not pretend it’s something it isn’t:

Big brute. Lone star. Beats up the bad guy. Gets the girl.

Just bloody relax—that’s how it’s going to go.

It’s cowboy noir. Straightforward. Hard-edged. Built for momentum. And I enjoyed the hell out of it.

The real surprise: the descriptions

Now I’m going to take some of you to task.

If you think you’re too big and too sophisticated for this kind of book, what you’re actually doing is missing some of the best description I’ve read—period.

I used to herd sheep and cattle for a living while putting myself through college. Reading this book, I could smell saddle wax. I could feel what it’s like being out there—dust, leather, sun, grit, distance. That’s not nostalgia. That’s a writer doing his job so well your body remembers places your brain forgot.

L’Amour can put you there. And that’s craft.

Final word

I’ve got a couple more of his lined up because I want to.

Would I read all 200? Probably not.

But Hondo—one of his early books—gets a Full Brilliant from me.

Full send. Get you some.

Cheers.

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