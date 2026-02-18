High Performing and Still a Time Bomb

Quick note before you read: I’m running a FREE masterclass on Trauma Recovery + Performance Mindset.

Here’s the part nobody wants to admit out loud:

You can be phenomenally high performing and still be falling apart on the inside.

In my case, it was 12 years of sexual abuse and trafficking. I walked around with complex PTSD and didn’t even know that’s what it was. I just thought I was driven. Intense. Restless. Built different.

Meanwhile, on paper, I was winning.

Top of my field.

Speaking on big stages.

Boutique, elite corporate training.

27 books.

Auditoriums, boardrooms, global gigs.

And yet something inside me was driving me into behaviors that weren’t authentic.

Not “bad” on the surface. Not obvious to the crowd.

But misaligned. Performative. Over-controlled. Reactive in ways I couldn’t explain.

I was a time bomb.

And 20 years ago, there was no language for it in the rooms I lived in. No way to articulate it without losing status, credibility, or relationships. So I did what a lot of high performers do.

I white-knuckled it.

I outworked it.

I outperformed it.

I stayed impressive.

Until impressive becomes expensive.

Now bring this forward into the world we’re in today and look around. Look at the acting out in corporations. Look at the blowups, the hidden addictions, the quiet spirals, the private implosions.

And I keep coming back to one question:

What would happen if we stopped and had different conversations?

More honest conversations.

More human conversations.

The kind we’re often willing to have with women, but rarely with men.

Because broaching those subjects with men feels dangerous. It threatens identity. It threatens image. It threatens belonging.

But here’s what I’ve learned the hard way:

If you want transparency, you need a place where transparency is safe.

And if you want better outcomes in families, teams, and organizations, you have to start thinking in a metric most people ignore:

Return on relationship.

Stronger relationships create stronger leadership.

Stronger leadership creates better culture.

Better culture reduces burnout, blowups, and the quiet casualties nobody tracks.

Transparency isn’t a poster on the wall. It’s a practiced skill.

It requires language. Tools. Safety. Repetition.

That’s what we teach.

