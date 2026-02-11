It’s Free, But It’s Gonna Cost You

Growth Ready Podcast with Steve Mellor

Content note: This conversation includes references to childhood trauma. If that’s a live wire for you, take care of yourself first.

I jumped on Growth Ready with Steve Mellor and we went straight into the deep end. No polished “success story.” No highlight reel. Just the real work: how a man rebuilds his life from the inside out, and what it actually costs to stay steady.

Steve opened with the question he asks every guest:

“What does it mean to be growth ready?”

My answer was simple.

Live SISU.

SISU is a Finnish word. Think white-knuckled courage in the face of overwhelming odds. When all is lost and you still move forward anyway. For me it became relentless resilience.

And if you’re going to turn the crap of your life into fertilizer, you don’t sit around waiting for a fairy godmother.

You get up.

You do something.

You say something.

You talk to someone.

You drag your butt out of bed.

John 1.0, John 2.0, and the moment everything changed

I told Steve about what I call my “John Egan moment.” For me, it wasn’t a slow realization. It was a collision.

One spring morning in Texas I walked out of my shed and saw daffodils. Beautiful. Normal moment.

Then it hit.

Decades of suppressed memory came back like a film reel. Not little flashes anymore. A full movie. Playing on repeat.

Up to that point I thought my childhood was “normal.” I didn’t have language for what it was. I didn’t even have categories for it. And when that recall hit, the man I was, the high-performing executive, the outwardly successful guy, got split down the middle.

John 1.0 died.

John 2.0 showed up.

And suddenly I was forced to ask questions I’d never asked honestly:

Who am I?

What do I actually want?

What do I like?

What’s real about me when nobody’s watching?

Here’s the part that matters for you:

I don’t think you need a life meltdown to ask those questions.

But most people won’t ask them until pain forces it.

The white noise problem: why people can’t think anymore

Steve asked why we don’t do the “inside-out” work naturally.

My answer: most people have a hard time thinking. Real thinking. Critical thinking. Quiet thinking.

You can’t think in white noise.

And modern life is built to keep you in white noise. We don’t pause. We don’t sit. We scroll, watch, binge, distract, repeat. It’s easier to consume than to confront yourself.

Reading a book is harder than TV.

Silence is harder than scrolling.

Sitting with yourself is harder than anything.

And the real question isn’t “am I happy?”

The real question is:

Am I lying to myself?

That’s where authenticity starts.

Because authenticity is being true to yourself, and you can’t be true to yourself if you don’t even know who you are.

“Performance mindset” and the truth nobody wants to say out loud

Steve pushed into my work and used the phrase “performance mindset.”

So I gave him the real answer.

That term gets thrown around by shallow people. It becomes a label to sell you something.

Here’s the truth:

I wanted to talk about trauma.

But men won’t click an email that says trauma.

So I used language they would click.

If you want to help people, you start where they are to take them where they need to go.

A lot of high performers are driven by something under the hood. A chip on the shoulder. A wound. A survival engine. Something unresolved that keeps pushing.

So “performance” becomes the doorway.

But the work underneath is the same work every time: truth, regulation, accountability, and rebuilding a man’s inner world.

Rules, rituals, and the daily cost of stability

Steve and I talked about what it actually takes to stay steady.

For me, I don’t get to play casual with my health.

My day starts early because I have to set myself up to win:

time in the Word with my wife

the gym, because if I don’t train, I’m not stable

sleep discipline

food discipline

inputs discipline (music, media, people, environment)

It never stops.

And I said something that matters:

We can enjoy the work of ourselves as much as we enjoy the work of our hands.

Some people hear that and think it’s a prison.

I see it as freedom.

Because when you do the inside work, you stop shopping your need into the world. You stop making other people responsible for your regulation. You stop chasing approval like it’s oxygen.

You become the captain of your own ship.

Refine, don’t define

Men are often good at giving grace to everybody except themselves.

And if you’ve made choices out of brokenness, survival, fear, or ignorance, you can spend your life chained to your past.

Or you can let it refine you.

Your past can refine you or define you.

You choose what it becomes.

That doesn’t erase consequences. It doesn’t pretend nothing happened. It means you stop living in a shrine to yesterday.

You learn. You own it. You make peace. You become a better man from this point forward.

The can of Coke metaphor (and why it matters)

You can stand on a sealed can of Coke and it holds. Internal pressure.

But empty it out and it collapses with a touch.

That’s performance.

Not hype. Not hustle. Not motivational yelling.

Inner strength. Inner structure. Inner pressure.

When the inside is firm, outside forces don’t crush you the same way.

If you take one thing from this, take this

Turn your phone off.

Get up.

Stop negotiating with your excuses.

You don’t need a perfect plan. You need a reason and a standard.

And hear me clearly:

No one is coming to save you.

That sounds harsh until you realize it’s also empowering.

Because it means you can start today.

