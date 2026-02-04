The Day the Daffodils Came Back (and Everything Changed)

Connect with Dr King on Substack

TL;DR: Trauma doesn’t just hurt you. It rewires you. But it doesn’t get to name you. For me, recovery started the day a patch of daffodils flipped a switch in my memory, and it’s been a 15+ year journey of rebuilding a life I actually want to live. If you’re stuck, start here: hope.

I recently sat down with CatherineDuncan on her podcast Everyday Awakening for one of those conversations that doesn’t stay in your head, it lands in your chest.

We talked about the parts of life people avoid bringing up at dinner tables: childhood sexual abuse, memory recall in midlife, trauma rage, therapy that works (and therapy that doesn’t), the power of a partner who won’t run, and what it means to come back to your roots when you’ve lived most of your life feeling like an orphan.

Here’s what mattered most.

“I was never a victim. I’ve always been an overcomer.”

I said something in that conversation that has shaped my entire recovery:

I only ever called myself a victim once.

And after that, I decided I would never frame myself that way again.

That wasn’t denial. That was direction.

Because trauma will happily build you a permanent identity if you let it. It will put you in a cage made out of labels, and then convince you the cage is “who you are.”

I wasn’t interested in that.

The day the daffodils came back

I didn’t “remember” what happened to me as a kid until I was 45.

Before that, it was just… childhood. I had no external benchmarks. No reference point. No “this is abuse” label. It was simply how life was.

Then one day, I walked out into the yard and saw daffodils.

When I was a kid, there was a woman down the road, Mrs. Anderson. She had plum trees and daffodils. Every year, when those daffodils bloomed, it meant I’d survived another year.

I didn’t know I was counting at the time. I only understand that now.

But that day at 45, those daffodils didn’t feel like flowers.

They felt like a door opening.

Fourteen years of abuse came flooding back.

My then-wife found me curled up in a ball, sobbing in the backyard.

And after that, the memories played like an old film reel in my head for years.

Sometimes they still do.

John 1.0 died. John 2.0 showed up.

Before the crash, I was traveling the world. Speaking. Training. Corporate work. Big rooms. Big stage.

Then trauma caught up.

And I went from “successful speaker” to a complete meltdown: panic, shutdown, isolation. My life collapsed so hard I ended up living like a broke college kid again: one-bedroom apartment, cement block bookshelves, mattress on the floor.

That’s when I realized something most people don’t want to admit:

Trauma doesn’t just injure you. It changes what you’re built for.

John 1.0 was left-brain, goal-driven, grind-it-out.

John 2.0 wanted to smoke cigars and write poetry.

Those two versions of me weren’t compatible. My brain wasn’t compatible. My nervous system wasn’t compatible.

So recovery wasn’t “going back.”

It was reinventing.

The therapist I trusted had lived it too

I knew I needed help, but I also knew I wasn’t going to sit in front of someone who “understood trauma” in theory but had never touched it in real life.

I found a therapist named Mona. She’d been through similar things.

And here was the key: I didn’t want a savior.

I told her straight:

“I don’t need you to save me. I need tools. I’ll do the work.”

Some people become therapist-dependent. They keep reliving the story. They never graduate. Any good therapist is more like a personal trainer: they want you strong enough to walk out the door and live.

The therapy that helped me most was EMDR. Other approaches didn’t land for me. And that’s fine.

Try things. Keep what works. Drop what doesn’t.

The partner who walked toward me

If I had to name the person who really saw me through the worst of it, it wasn’t a therapist.

It was Melissa, my wife.

In my worst seasons, she walked toward me.

She understood something a lot of people can’t: the rage wasn’t about her. It wasn’t aimed at her. My soul was like broken glass, and just moving around inside myself hurt.

Pain creates volume.

But volume isn’t always violence.

She stayed.

And I’m telling you right now, the power of an emotionally supportive environment in recovery is not discussed enough. It’s not optional for most people. It’s foundational.

Orphan to Tribe: finding my mob at 60

The last two years took my recovery to a deeper level.

I found my Aboriginal heritage. I’m an Indigenous Australian (Warumungu). For most of my life, I lived disconnected from where I came from, disconnected from kin and Country.

When I turned 60, we introduced Melissa to her Cherokee family. Then she looked at me and said, “You’ve got to answer this for yourself. Go find your mob.”

So I did.

And “family of origin” stopped being a psychology phrase and became a living thing. A DNA thing. An ancestral thing. A rounding-out of who I am.

And it gave me something I didn’t realize I was missing:

my feet under me.

After 15–16 years of recovery, it was only in the last two that I felt truly steady.

Four truths that guide me now

If I had to compress the core of what I’ve learned, it comes down to four things:

Live authentically. Imagine the future you want to inhabit. Let those truths set your goals. Live SISU: relentless resilience.

And from my people, I learned this too:

Walk slow. Think slow. Speak slow.

I used to get ridiculed for that in a Western context. Now I understand it as part of my wiring. Part of my design.

The first step isn’t faith. It’s hope.

When people are drowning, I don’t start with complicated frameworks. I start with one word:

Hope.

Because hope is accessible.

“I hope today goes well.”

“I hope tomorrow is better than today.”

“I hope I get an answer.”

And here’s the wild part: you can’t say hope and stay miserable. It shifts something.

Once you stop feeding the negative loop, the mind starts building a different track. You don’t need to master perfect affirmations.

Start with hope.

My daily ritual: coffee, Scripture, and a cigar

People ask me what practice I do every day to stay grounded.

Here it is:

Coffee. Scripture. Cigar.

That’s my anchor.

Do I hit it every single day perfectly? No. But when I do it consistently, the whole world gets easier to carry.

And there’s another part of the ritual I won’t skip: holding hands with my wife, praying, staying connected.

Recovery isn’t only the big breakthroughs. It’s the daily anchors.

What “awakening” means to me

Catherine asked how I’d define awakening.

This is what I told her:

Acceptance of who I am and where I’m from.

Understanding there is no past or future, only now.

And realizing… it’s all okay.

If you’re stuck right now, hear this

Don’t give up.

Get up. Breathe deeply. Appreciate the morning.

And if you can’t do anything else today, do this one thing:

Hope.

Hope is the doorway.

Want to go deeper?

If this hit you, leave a comment and tell me what line landed. I read them.

You can find more of my work at drjohnaking.com (free resources there), and you can socials at @drjohnaking.

And if you’re building your way back from the ashes, you’re not alone.