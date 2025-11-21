Decide. Discipline. Do.

We love to talk about doing big things.

But here’s the truth—“big” doesn’t mean viral, famous, or flashy.

Big means big for you.

Losing twenty pounds.

Writing the first chapter.

Fixing a broken marriage.

Starting a business.

Having a child.

Whatever your “big” is, the hardest part won’t be the world around you.

It’ll be the fight inside you.

You’ll wrestle with self-belief.

You’ll wrestle with getting up when you don’t feel like it.

You’ll wrestle with the daily grind of staying the course when the excitement fades.

That’s where decision and discipline matter more than anything else.

You don’t go to the gym today because you felt like it yesterday.

You go because you decided who you are—and your discipline keeps that decision alive.

Motivation is emotional.

Discipline is decisional.

Motivation fades when life punches you in the gut.

Discipline stands up, wipes the blood from its mouth, and goes again.

So here’s my challenge for you:

Stop making a hundred soft decisions that don’t mean anything.

Pick three things that truly matter.

Three things that are unmovable, non-negotiable, tied to purpose and passion.

Make your decisions around those things—and set your discipline accordingly.

Then get after it like your life depends on it.

Because it does.

Connect with me Dr. John A. King (Th.D.) or on Social @drjohnaking.

#drjohnaking #johnkingauthor #mindfire #phoenixcollective #resilience #discipline #motivation #mindset #leadership