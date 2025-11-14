G’day, it’s John.

If Thanksgiving usually turns into a contact sport, this one doesn’t have to. I’m running a live online training on Thursday, November 20 called “Dealing With It — Before the Turkey Hits the Table.” We’ll get practical, not preachy.

“They’ll bring the chaos. You bring your peace.”

What you’ll learn (fast + useful)

How to spot bait before you bite (tone, tells, and triggers).

Grounding on the fly — 30-second resets you can do at the table.

Boundary scripts that are clear, kind, and hold the line.

Exit strategies that let you walk out proud instead of pissed.

Who this is for

Anyone who wants a calmer holiday: survivors, first-responders, entrepreneurs, parents, adult kids, in-laws, outlaws.

Join me live on November 20 for “Dealing With It — Before the Turkey Hits the Table.”

Bring

A sense of humor, your self-awareness, and maybe a backup dessert.

Join me

RSVP: Click this registration link and drop your top holiday scenario in the comments. I’ll workshop as many as we can live.

Let’s make sure the only thing getting roasted this year is the turkey.

