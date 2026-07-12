Book Review The Luck Factor and The Expectation Effect

Every now and then, two books belong together.

Because one opens the door, and the other explains why the door was there in the first place.

That is exactly how I feel about The Luck Factor by Richard Wiseman and The Expectation Effect by David Robson.

On the Brilliant to Bollocks Meter, both of these get:

Bloody brilliant.

Here’s why.

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The Luck Factor

Richard Wiseman started out fascinated by magic, cards, perception, psychology, and the strange little gaps between what people think is happening and what is actually happening.

Then he did something useful.

He studied luck.

Not in the fluffy, “put a crystal in your pocket and wait for the universe to wink at you” sort of way.

He looked at it properly.

He studied people who considered themselves lucky and people who considered themselves unlucky, and he found measurable differences in how they moved through the world.

Lucky people were not simply blessed by invisible fairy dust.

They behaved differently.

They noticed different things.

They created more opportunities because they were actually looking for them.

The book is practical, readable, and full of simple exercises you can actually do. It gives you a way to look at your own life and ask, “Am I living like a lucky person, or am I walking around with my eyes half shut?”

That alone makes it worth reading.

The Expectation Effect

Then you read The Expectation Effect.

And this is where it all starts to click.

David Robson does a brilliant job explaining the power of expectation.

What we expect shapes what we notice.

What we notice shapes what we attempt.

What we attempt shapes what we experience.

And what we experience reinforces what we expect.

Round and round it goes.

Call it mindset. Call it sowing and reaping. Call it psychology. Call it the way human beings are wired.

But the point is simple:

Expectation matters.

Not in some magical, pretend-the-bills-do-not-exist kind of way.

In a real, measurable, practical way.

Your expectations influence your body, your choices, your confidence, your resilience, your opportunities, and your results.

Read Them in This Order

Here is my recommendation:

Read The Luck Factor first.

Then read The Expectation Effect.

Why?

Because if you start with expectation, you might be tempted to dismiss luck as positive-thinking nonsense.

But if you start with luck, Wiseman shows you the patterns first. He makes the idea believable. Then Robson gives you the deeper explanation for why expectation has so much power.

Together, these books make a strong case that we are not as passive as we think.

We are not just sitting around waiting for luck to find us.

We are either training ourselves to see opportunity, or training ourselves to miss it.

That matters.

Final Verdict

The Luck Factor by Richard Wiseman:

Bloody brilliant.

The Expectation Effect by David Robson:

Bloody brilliant.

Buy yourself some books.

Read them in order.

Then pay attention to what you expect.

Because your expectations may be building more of your life than you realize.

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