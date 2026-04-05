Book Review: The City & The City by China Miéville

I’ve got a fresh one for the Brilliant To Bollocks-O-Meter, and this time it’s The City & The City by China Miéville.

I’m giving this one a solid half brilliant.

Here’s why.

First up, there’s no question the bloke can write. The style is strong. There’s a real noir feel running through it, and as someone who loves noir, reads noir, and writes noir, that part worked for me. The writing had weight. It had atmosphere. It had that slightly grim, off-kilter edge that makes you feel like something is wrong even when nobody on the page is saying it outright.

And the premise is clever. Very clever.

The whole idea of what is seen and unseen, what people are trained to notice and trained to ignore, is doing a lot of heavy lifting. It’s not just a strange concept for the sake of being strange. You can feel Miéville reaching for something bigger. There’s politics in it. Culture in it. Human blindness in it. The way societies agree to pretend certain things aren’t there. The way people can live side by side and still never really see each other. That part, I thought, was genuinely interesting.

But here’s where it lost me a bit.

I’m a neurodiverse guy, and sometimes with books like this I hit a point where my brain just goes, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot is happening here? That was this book for me in places. I could tell there was something smart going on. I could tell the author knew exactly what he was doing. But I had trouble placing it in my head. I had trouble seeing it clearly enough to stay fully locked in.

In fact, I ended up watching the TV adaptation just so I could get a visual grip on what I was reading.

Now, that may well be on me. Plenty of people absolutely love this book. It’s got a serious reputation, and I can see why. This is not me saying it’s bad. It isn’t. The writing is good. The ideas are ambitious. The concept is memorable.

But for me, some of the descriptive work felt like it was trying so hard to preserve the later reveal that it became harder to connect with what was happening in the moment. Instead of building mystery, it occasionally created distance. And once I’m pushed too far outside the story, I start admiring the mechanism more than enjoying the ride.

That’s why it lands at half brilliant.

Not bollocks. Not even close.

Just one of those books where I can respect what it’s doing more than I actually loved reading it.

Still, I’m glad I read it. Any book that swings this hard, tries something this unusual, and gets people thinking deserves its due. And if you’re the kind of reader who likes layered speculative fiction, political subtext, and a strong noir atmosphere, there’s every chance you’ll get more out of it than I did.

For me, it was a case of admiring the craft, liking the mood, respecting the ambition, and still feeling like I needed a map.

That’s my take.

Brilliant To Bollocks-O-Meter: Half Brilliant.