Book Review: The Bottoms by Joe R. Lansdale

Review: The Bottoms by Joe Lansdale

G’day.

The Bottoms by Joe Lansdale.

On the bollocks to brilliant meter?

Bloody brilliant.

Worth a read.

Get the book here: https://amzn.to/4w7EfRo

*Amazon affiliate link. I may earn from qualifying purchases.

If you like crime mysteries, if you like the noir feel, this one is just great.

Set in Texas in the 30s, Great Depression era. It deals with race issues at the time as sort of an underlay of the whole story, and it does it so well.

It does it very realistically from both points of view.

My wife’s Appalachian, and she said her grandparents grew up as poor as any other person out there. As poor as any other Black person out there.

They were just living, sharecropping together, doing life together.

And there wasn’t this crap that’s being perpetrated today, where all white people were racist and all Black people were just whatever.

Lansdale does a fantastic job.

He doesn’t hide away from it. He doesn’t run away from the culture of the times. But he does talk about the humanity in the midst of it all.

Twisty, turny, great ending.

I couldn’t put it down. Stayed up way too late, ruined my Oura Ring, didn’t get enough sleep.

Absolutely worth it.

Boom. There you go. Get you one.

#drjohnaking #johnkingauthor #bookreview #TheBottoms #JoeLansdale #JoeRLansdale #crimefiction #crimemystery #noir #southernnoir #texasnoir #booktok #bookstagram #readingcommunity #amreading #fictionreview #brillianttobollocksometer