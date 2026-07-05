Book Review: Six-Minute X-Ray by Chase Hughes

Brilliant to Bollocks

Chase Hughes is one of those guys you’ve probably seen online—the body-language, behavior-reading, human-lie-detector type. The sort of bloke who sits there and makes you feel like he could read your soul, steal your lunch money, and tell you what childhood wound made you order the salad.

So I picked up Six-Minute X-Ray.

My verdict?

Half brilliant. Half bollocks.

Actually, maybe three-quarter bollocks by the end.

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The first half of the book is genuinely good. Really good. Hughes tells the story of how he built his system, where it came from, what drove him, and the personal history behind it. That part is fascinating. His story about his mother, his background, and the process that formed the work is worth reading.

That section gets a brilliant from me.

The second half?

That’s where it starts to wobble.

The promise of the book is that you can learn how to assess someone quickly—facial features, hand movements, behavior, tells, presentation, situational cues—and within six minutes get a better read on who they are and what may be going on.

That matters.

In a world that feels more unstable by the day, the ability to read people, stay aware, understand danger, and make better decisions is not some party trick. It is a life skill. It is a family skill. It is a leadership skill. It is a survival skill.

So I’m interested.

But then the practical advice turns into what feels like a 45-day self-training program, or the implied next step of paying thousands of dollars to go deeper in a course.

And that is where I started saying, “Come on, mate.”

Because most people are not trying to become CIA, NSA, NASA, black-ops, ninja-interrogator badasses.

Most people just want to keep their family safe.

They want to know when someone feels off.

They want to walk into a room and notice what matters.

They want to teach their kids how to pay attention.

They want a usable framework they can apply today.

That’s the gap in the book for me.

The first half gives you the story. The second half points toward the system, but it does not give the average person enough immediately usable tools without making the whole thing feel like homework.

And let’s be honest: almost nobody is going to sit around for 45 days doing two hours of behavioral-analysis drills every day.

Not happening.

So here’s my honest take:

Read the first half. It’s strong. Hughes clearly knows his stuff, and his origin story is compelling.

But don’t expect the back half to hand you a simple field guide you can use over coffee, in a parking lot, at church, in a meeting, or while your kid is telling you someone at school feels “weird.”

That’s what I wanted.

That’s what I think people need.

Not more mystique. Not more ninja branding. Not a six-grand next step.

Give people the basic tools now.

Because the world is strange, people are complicated, and situational awareness is no longer optional.

Final verdict:

First half: brilliant.

Second half: bollocks.

Overall: worth reading, but don’t expect it to do all the work for you.

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