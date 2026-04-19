Book review : Elric of Melniboné by Michael Moorcock.

Verdict : Half Bollocks

Another one for the Brilliant To Bollocks-O-Meter, and this time it’s Elric of Melniboné by Michael Moorcock.

I’m just going to say it straight.

Half bollocks.

Now before the fantasy faithful sharpen their swords and start composing hate mail, let me say this up front: I can absolutely see why this book matters. Everyone and their dog told me I had to read it because it was pioneering. Fair enough. I’ll give Moorcock full credit on that front. You can feel the influence. You can see the world-building ambition. You can see the fingerprints of something that helped shape fantasy as a genre.

So yes, in terms of significance, respect where it’s due.

But as a reading experience?

Didn’t work for me.

In fact, I’d say Moorcock has a brilliant capacity to confuse the absolute crap out of you. Double brilliant, really, if that was the assignment.

Here’s the problem. I can follow fantasy. I don’t need everything spoon-fed to me. I’m perfectly happy to go along with strange worlds, strange rules, strange politics, and strange magic. That’s part of the fun. But I still need the emotional logic of the story to hold together. I need character choices to feel like they come from somewhere real, even inside an unreal world.

And with Elric, I just never bought it.

You’ve got Elric, you’ve got the cousin as the antagonist, you’ve got the princess, and there’s enough there that I should have been hooked. She gets kidnapped, the stakes are there, the emotions should be there, and for a while I thought, alright, here we go. Maybe this is about to kick into gear.

Then it just started losing me.

Elric gets her back, and instead of that building into something satisfying, the whole thing seemed to veer off into choices that felt bizarre rather than compelling. He didn’t come across as tragic to me. He came across as a total dick. And I know, I know, people will say that’s the point. They’ll say it’s subversive, morally complex, darker than the usual heroic fantasy, and all the rest of it.

Fine.

Still didn’t work.

At some point, I stop caring how important a character is meant to be in the history of fantasy and start asking the only question that matters while I’m reading: do I want to keep following this bloke around?

For me, the answer was no.

And that’s really the core of it. I can admire what a book did historically and still not enjoy the thing itself. Those are two different judgments. One is about influence. The other is about whether the story lands. Whether the character grabs you. Whether the logic, emotional or narrative, carries enough weight to make you forgive the weirdness.

This one didn’t.

I’m sure for some readers Elric is fascinating. A doomed antihero. A strange prince. A break from the noble fantasy archetype. But for me, he was more irritating than compelling, and once that happened, the rest of the book had nowhere to go.

So yes, I understand why this book gets talked about. I understand why it matters. I understand why people defend it.

I’m just not one of them.

For me, Elric of Melniboné lands at half bollocks.

Important? Probably.

Beloved by many? Absolutely.

My cup of tea? Not even remotely.