Book Review: Bird by Bird by Anne Lamott

Review: Bird by Bird by Anne Lamott

Verdict : Three-Quarter Brilliant

Anne Lamott’s Bird by Bird: Some Instructions on Writing and Life gets a solid three-quarter brilliant from me.

That means it is good. Very good, in places. Worth reading. Worth having on the shelf. But not quite a full send.

Here’s why.

At its best, this is a genuinely helpful craft book. Lamott has a sharp, honest way of talking about writing, the writing life, and the attitudes that make the work possible. There is real encouragement in it, especially for writers who are trying to get out of their own way and actually put words on the page. Some of what she says about writing applies just as much to life, which gives the book a bit more depth than a standard how-to manual.

And there is some funny stuff in here too. The story behind the title is great, and that alone tells you a lot about why the book has lasted. Lamott can be insightful, practical, and very human on the page.

But.

It waffles.

That is the thing that stopped it being a full brilliant for me. It is not the pace of the whole book exactly. It is more that some of her expressions and emotional notes start to feel repetitive. She circles back to the same kinds of angst a few too many times. Once, maybe twice, fair enough. Four or five times, I start wanting the thing to move on.

That does not ruin the book, but it does blunt it.

Still, in terms of actual instruction on writing, mindset, and encouragement to writers, there is a lot of value here. Enough that I would absolutely say it is worth the read.

In fact, if you put Bird by Bird alongside Save the Cat, I think you have got two very useful books for learning how writing works without dropping a fortune on an MFA and sitting through a pile of fashionable nonsense. Between those two books, you get a strong grip on craft, structure, mindset, and reader engagement.

And Save the Cat in particular is one of those books I think reaches further than people realise. You can apply that thinking to fiction, memoir, biography, and just about anything else where you need to shape story and keep people engaged.

So yes, Bird by Bird is not perfect. It repeats itself. It indulges itself a bit. But it is still smart, useful, encouraging, and worth your time.

Three-quarter brilliant.

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