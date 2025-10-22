When people ask if you can biohack trauma, my answer is simple: yes, if by biohacking you mean body sovereignty. This is my body. I am responsible for it. I will find, through science, education, and lived experience, the practices that help me feel and function better. Trauma always shows up in the body in some way. So our work begins there.

What “body sovereignty” looks like in real life

Body sovereignty is not a gadget. It is a posture. You take ownership of your care. You build a plan that fits you. You test what works and you keep what helps. You drop what does not. That is it.

From a physical therapy perspective, trauma often limits how we move. Shoulders rise. Breath gets shallow. Hips lock up. Pain becomes the language your body speaks when it cannot process load or stress. A skilled PT can correct mechanics and restore patterns so you are not fighting your own body all day.

That is step one. It is not the only step.

Movement first, then the nervous system

I sat down with my mate Ryan, a world-class PT. His approach is straight to the point: fix what you can fix, and refer for what you cannot.

He gets the body moving properly. Joint by joint. Pattern by pattern.

When the problem sits inside the nervous system or recovery window, he points people to colleagues who work there.

He does not try to be everything. He knows his lane and drives it well.

I respect that. I try to do the same. For example, I use BrainTap as one of several tools for down-regulating the stress response and helping the brain relearn calm. If I test something and it helps me, I am in. If it helps you, we keep it. If not, we pivot.

An integrated model beats turf wars

For too long, the medical world lived at the extremes. On one side, the “only what the AMA blesses” crowd. On the other, the “only natural” crowd. Those days need to end. Real people do not heal in silos. They heal when medical and mental, allopathic and naturopathic, mechanics and neuro sit at the same table and focus on outcomes.

Call it integrated care or just being an adult. You are allowed to disagree about what works. You are also responsible for stitching together what works for you.

Build your pit crew

Here is how I help people think about it.

Primary mechanic: a PT who can assess movement, load tolerance, and pain patterns. If your chassis is misaligned, everything else is harder. Nervous system co-pilot: tools and practitioners who help you calm and re-train the stress response. That can include BrainTap, breath training, HRV-guided recovery, or other neuro modalities. Medical oversight: a clinician who can rule out red flags, track labs where appropriate, and keep you safe while you experiment. Recovery and lifestyle: sleep timing, sunlight, hydration, protein intake, walking, and social connection. None of that is trendy. All of that moves the needle. Accountability: someone who knows your plan and asks if you did it. We change faster when we are seen.

A simple starting plan

You do not need to buy anything to begin. Start here for two weeks and write down what you notice.

Walk 20 to 30 minutes a day at a pace that lets you breathe through your nose.

Breathe 5 minutes twice a day: slow nasal inhale, longer relaxed exhale. Aim for calm, not perfection.

Reset posture every hour you sit. Stand, roll shoulders, hinge at the hips, gentle spinal rotation. One minute.

Downshift nightly with a consistent sleep window. Lights low. Screens off. If you use a neuro tool like BrainTap, stack it here.

Track one signal only: pain rating, sleep score, or mood on waking. Keep it simple so you actually do it.

After two weeks, keep what helped and drop what did not. Add one new lever at a time. That is biohacking without the circus.

What makes this work

Specialists in their lanes : your PT fixes movement. Your neuro practitioner trains regulation. Your clinician keeps watch.

Your lived experience : you are the only person living in your body. Your notes matter.

Integration, not ideology: if it helps and it is safe, it belongs.

Final word

Trauma is a whole-person problem. Treat it like one. Start with the body. Build your team. Test what helps. Keep what works. That is not flashy. It is effective.

