A Weathered Man
The thought behind this work is life may ‘bronze you but doesn’t have to burn you.’
You might be ‘calloused and torn,’ yet you can still retain ‘the softest touch’.
There is simply no room for bitterness and victimhood, it is not the way through to fulfillment and purpose.
Another underlying theme is the healing power of belief and acceptance.
The power of a partner.
The fisherman’s woman loved him and accepted him. Loved him for who he was and what he did, accepted him and the limitations his life had placed on him. In return for giving him grace to be who he was, she became his everything.
A Weathered Man
He was a weathered man
bronzed, but not burnt
hands calloused and torn
broken by time, yet with the softest touch
he played the strings of the sea.
He liked people
in ones and twos
(as long as they didn’t
stand too close, say too much, stay too long).
She was different
they came for her and stared at him.
She would softly smile at him
and he would retreat
like a morning fog
to his shed.
They would stand and talk,
they bargained and bought.
She’d worry till the waft of sea salt
and cigar told her he was fine
and had found his spot.
She loves her fisherman
her simple man
because he is simply hers.
And she....
you see
she, is simply his everything.
Dr John A. King
What a beautiful poem!
My husband and I adored these sentiments, though for us, the roles are reversed.