The thought behind this work is life may ‘bronze you but doesn’t have to burn you.’

You might be ‘calloused and torn,’ yet you can still retain ‘the softest touch’.

There is simply no room for bitterness and victimhood, it is not the way through to fulfillment and purpose.

Another underlying theme is the healing power of belief and acceptance.

The power of a partner.

The fisherman’s woman loved him and accepted him. Loved him for who he was and what he did, accepted him and the limitations his life had placed on him. In return for giving him grace to be who he was, she became his everything.

A Weather Man

A Weathered Man

He was a weathered man

bronzed, but not burnt

hands calloused and torn

broken by time, yet with the softest touch

he played the strings of the sea.

He liked people

in ones and twos

(as long as they didn’t

stand too close, say too much, stay too long).

She was different

they came for her and stared at him.

She would softly smile at him

and he would retreat

like a morning fog

to his shed.

They would stand and talk,

they bargained and bought.

She’d worry till the waft of sea salt

and cigar told her he was fine

and had found his spot.

She loves her fisherman

her simple man

because he is simply hers.

And she....

you see

she, is simply his everything.

Dr John A. King

www.drjohnaking.com

Look forward to connecting on substack Dr. John A. King (Th.D.) and on Social @drjohnaking.