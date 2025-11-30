All of us need a friend.

And all of us need to be careful with the types of friends we allow to speak into our lives.

I understand this is my journey. I understand this is my battle. I am taking, and always shall take, full responsibility for my actions and words—the kind ones and the unkind ones.

I don’t need people to sympathize with me or even empathize with me.

I need people to walk with me.

If I get lost, point me home.

If I fall, help me not fall so hard.

If it is too much, just let me me lean a while…but always, always remind me that there is a tomorrow and a new day will dawn.

A New Dawn

You’re my light in the

darkness, guiding me home.

You’re my soft spot to land,

when I stumble and fall.

You’re my strength to carry

on, when life is too much to

bear on my own.

You’re the sun on my face,

reminding me that there is

always a new dawn.

Dr. John A. King

