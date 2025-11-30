Poem: A New Dawn
All of us need a friend.
And all of us need to be careful with the types of friends we allow to speak into our lives.
I understand this is my journey. I understand this is my battle. I am taking, and always shall take, full responsibility for my actions and words—the kind ones and the unkind ones.
I don’t need people to sympathize with me or even empathize with me.
I need people to walk with me.
If I get lost, point me home.
If I fall, help me not fall so hard.
If it is too much, just let me me lean a while…but always, always remind me that there is a tomorrow and a new day will dawn.
A New Dawn
You’re my light in the
darkness, guiding me home.
You’re my soft spot to land,
when I stumble and fall.
You’re my strength to carry
on, when life is too much to
bear on my own.
You’re the sun on my face,
reminding me that there is
always a new dawn.
Dr. John A. King
www.drjohnaking.com
Lets connect on substack Dr. John A. King (Th.D.) and on Social Security@drjohnaking.
I am challenged to foster a deeper relationship with the Lord AND others: to be a conduit of His grace.
Beautiful!